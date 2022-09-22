Nationals 3, Braves 2
ATLANTA — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and Washington stopped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.
Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which remained one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
Meneses put Washington up 3-2 with his 10th homer, a 420-foot drive to left for the 30-year-old rookie. Chavez (0-2) worked two-thirds of an inning.
Brewers 6, Mets 0
MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list and Milwaukee beat NL East-leading New York.
Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season for the Brewers, who are chasing Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card berth.
The Mets maintained a one-game division lead over Atlanta.
Reds 5, Red Sox 1
CINCINNATI — Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and Cincinnati beat Boston at home for the first time since June 13, 2008.
India drove in the tiebreaking run in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth. The Reds had lost eight straight at home to Boston in their infrequent interleague meetings.
Cubs 4, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Ian Happ hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Chicago rallied to beat Miami.
Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer for the Cubs, who had only four hits.
Astros 5, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innings and AL West champion Houston completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay.
McCullers (4-1) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and had eight strikeouts.
Tucker drilled his 29th homer into the right-center field stands off Brooks Raley (1-2).
Phillies 4, Blue Jays 3 (10 innings)
PHILADELPHIA — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning, to rally Philadelphia past Toronto.
J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings.
Adam Cimber (10-6) loaded the bases in the ninth with a walk and a hit batter before Vierling’s hit.
Orioles 8, Tigers 1
BALTIMORE — Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and Baltimore avoided its first-ever season sweep by Detroit.
The Orioles snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers dating to last season. Baltimore moved within 4 1/2 games of Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card race.
Yankees 14, Pirates 2
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings. Given another time up during an eight-run eighth inning, Judge walked on four pitches from rookie Eric Stout as the sellout crowd of 46,175 booed loudly.
Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each. Torres homered twice in the eighth inning, raising his season total to 23.
Luis Severino (6-3) returned from a strained right lat muscle that had sidelined him since July 13 and allowed one run and two hits in five innings with six strikeouts.
Guardians 8, White Sox 2
CLEVELAND — Rookie Steven Kwan homered among his three hits and Triston McKenzie struck out 13 as Cleveland moved closer to its first AL Central title since 2018.
Kwan had hits in each of his first three at-bats, capped by his fifth homer of the season on the first pitch of the fourth inning from Chicago’s Lance Lynn (7-6) .
The Guardians have won seven of eight.
Royals 5, Twins 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day and Kansas City beat fast-fading Minnesota.
Daniel Lynch allowed two runs on four hits over four shaky innings before giving way to the Kansas City bullpen. Anthony Misiewicz (1-1) and three other relievers got the ball to Scott Barlow, who pitched around an error in the ninth for his second save in as many nights and 23rd on the year.
Giants 6, Rockies 1
DENVER — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in San Francisco’s win over Colorado.
Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero hit a ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win.
Padres 1, Cardinals 0
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell held St. Louis hitless until Albert Pujols beat the shift for a single with two outs in the seventh inning and San Diego beat NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Snell (8-9) allowed two hits in seven innings on 117 pitches and struck out 13 to tie his career high. The left-hander’s brilliant effort carried the Padres to their fifth straight win and extended the rotation’s scoreless streak to 27 2/3 innings.
The Padres have shut out the Cardinals in the first two games of the three-game series, keeping Pujols at 698 career homers. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.
Athletics 2, Mariners 1
OAKLAND — Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by stumbling Seattle, which was shut down again by last-place Oakland.
The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore.
Pinch-hitter Vimael Machin hit an RBI double in the seventh and Tony Kemp added a run-scoring single later that inning against Erik Swanson (2-1).
