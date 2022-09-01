Astros 5, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Altuve drove in two runs and scored two more for the AL-best Houston Astros in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers and their All-Star starter Martín Pérez on Wednesday.
The reigning AL champion Astros will enter September at 84-47, matching their best record through 131 games.
Altuve drew a leadoff walk to start the game and scored on Trey Mancini’s single. After Texas went ahead 2-1 on Corey Seager’s 29th homer, the Astros regained the lead for good on Altuve’s two-run double in the second inning. Seager extended his career high for homers with his drive into the Rangers bullpen in right-center after
The Rangers’ Marcus Semien had a steal for his first career 20-20 season.
Brewers 6, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat Pittsburgh.
Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers (3-6) got four outs for the win.
Padres 5, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Joe Musgrove had a season-high 11 strikeouts, Manny Machado drove in three runs and San Diego completed a three-game sweep.
Luis Campusano and Jake Cronenworth added RBIs for San Diego, which has won five of its last six games and five straight against San Francisco.
Musgrove (9-6) allowed three runs and three hits with two walks in 6 2/3 innings. All-Star closer Josh Hader overcame his recent struggles to secure his 30th save in 33 opportunities and his first with the Padres.
Orioles 4, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Gunnar Henderson homered in his major league debut, and Baltimore beat Cleveland.
Henderson, called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, homered to lead off the fourth inning against Triston McKenzie (9-11). The game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America drove a 2-2 pitch to right-center field for his first big league hit. He singled in the ninth and went 2-for-4.
Rays 2, Marlins 1 (10 innings)
MIAMI — Manuel Margot singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and prevented a run by tracking down a flyball to deep center in the bottom half to lead Tampa Bay.
Tommy Nance (0-2) intentionally walked Yandy Díaz with two outs before Margot’s line-drive single to right field drove in automatic runner Yu Chang from second.
Jason Adam (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth and Jalen Beeks got the last three outs for his second save. Margot, who had just switched from right to center field, tracked down Charles Leblanc’s drive to the warning track and made a leaping catch. Beeks then struck out Peyton Burdick and retired Joey Wendle on a groundout.
Nationals 6, Athletics 1
WASHINGTON — Aníbal Sánchez earned his first victory in nearly two years, Luke Voit hit a two-run home run and Washington beat Oakland.
Dermis Garcia homered for the second straight game for the Athletics, who their three-game winning streak snapped. Oakland is an AL-worst 49-82 and assured of its first losing season since 2017.
Cubs 7, Blue Jays 5
TORONTO — Franmil Reyes homered, Nico Hoerner drove in two runs Chicago avoided a three-game sweep.
Ian Happ and Zach McKinstry each had two hits as the Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak north of the border. Chicago went 15-15 in August, its first non-losing month this season.
Mariners 5, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and Seattle got its fifth win in six games.
Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run homer for the Mariners.
Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (10-12) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. Paul Sewald worked around two walks in the ninth to get his 17th save.
Cardinals 5, Reds 3 (13 innings)
CINCINNATI — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and St. Louis twice used five-man infields to stop Cincinnati.
Pujols delivered against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out to give the Cardinals a 5-2 lead. Nootbaar went deep two batters later.
Red Sox 6, Twins 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha’s strong start for Boston.
Bogaerts and Martinez went deep during a five-run third inning against Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Bogaerts added an RBI double in the sixth as Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.
White Sox 4, Royals 2
CHICAGO — Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak.
Lynn (4-5) didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight for the fifth time this season. The Royals had scored 24 runs in their previous two games.
Braves 3, Rockies 2
ATLANTA — Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings to earn his major league-leading 17th victory, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Wednesday night.
The defending World Series champion Braves avoided their first four-game losing streak since Sept. 14-18, 2021. Atlanta, with the NL’s third-best record at 80-51, remained three games behind the New York Mets in the East Division.
Phillies 18, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6.1 innings before leaving with an injury, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins both had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks 18-2.
All nine starters in Philadelphia’s lineup had at least two hits, including Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa.
Marsh also had three hits, including a two-run triple and finished with three RBIs.
The Phillies sent 15 batters to the plate in a seven-run eighth inning. They finished with 22 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.