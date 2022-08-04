Rays 3, Blue Jays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Rays.
Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second and scored on Peralta’s tiebreaking single.
Peralta had two of Tampa Bay’s six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss.
Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.
Phillies 3, Braves 1
ATLANTA — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as Philadelphia took full advantage of an overturned call.
The Phillies looked to be down to their final three outs when J.T. Realmuto grounded into what was ruled an inning-ending double play with the Braves nursing a 1-0 lead.
But Philadelphia challenged the call, and the replay showed Realmuto’s foot getting to the bag ahead of the relay throw while Rhys Hoskins trotted home from third.
Mariners 7, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday.
Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers.
Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander allowed three runs and walked three.
Guardians 7, Diamondbacks 4
CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending Cleveland to the victory.
Rosario’s 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field.
Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight.
Twins 4, Tigers 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge López got his first save with his new team and newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs, leading Minnesota to the win.
Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela each drove in a run for the AL Central leaders. Joe Ryan (8-4) pitched five innings of one-run ball, bouncing back nicely after a rough outing at San Diego.
Orioles 6, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Pinch-hitter Terrin Vavra lined a tiebreaking RBI double right after a disputed stolen base in the eighth inning, and the Orioles completed their first season series sweep against Texas.
The Rangers challenged when Jorge Mateo was ruled safe on a stolen base with two outs, and the call stood after a replay review of the bang-bang play. Vavra then doubled into left-center for a 3-2 lead, and Robinson Chirinos singled him home with his third hit.
Astros 6, Red Sox 1
HOUSTON — Trey Mancini homered in his first start for Houston, and Jose Urquidy struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings.
Mancini hit a two-run drive in the second against Rich Hill (4-5), lifting the Astros to a 4-0 lead. Mancini was acquired in a trade with Baltimore on Monday and then grounded out as a pinch hitter in his Astros debut Tuesday night.
Urquidy (10-4) allowed two hits and walked none. Jose Altuve tied a career high with four hits to help Houston avoid a sweep after losing the first two games of the series.
White Sox 4, Royals 1
CHICAGO — Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and José Abreu homered for the second consecutive game, leading the White Sox to the victory.
Lynn (2-4) allowed one run on rookie Bobby Witt Jr.’s 15th homer in the sixth. He struck out eight and walked none.
Mets 9, Nationals 5
WASHINGTON — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam for the Mets, and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer.
New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York.
Marlins 3, Reds 0
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and Miami beat Cincinnati to snap a nine-game home losing streak.
The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.
Pirates 8, Brewers 7
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.
Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds’ 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, postponed
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation.
St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader.
Padres 9, Rockies 1
SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto got multiple ovations in his first game with the Padres and Brandon Drury did even better, hitting a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with his new team to lead San Diego to a 9-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on an electric Wednesday night at Petco Park.
The Padres unveiled their new-look lineup with Soto batting second and Josh Bell hitting cleanup a day after they were obtained from Washington in one of the biggest deadline deals ever.
Drury was also obtained on Tuesday, from Cincinnati, and put a charge into the already festive atmosphere with a grand slam off Chad Kuhl with one out in the first.
Manny Machado, who has carried the Padres most of the season, homered leading off the fifth and finished a triple short of the cycle in San Diego’s fifth straight win. Jake Cronenworth had a two-run shot. The big beneficiary was left-hander Blake Snell (4-5), who struck out nine in six innings and won his third straight start.
The big attraction was Soto, the 23-year-old generational talent whose acquisition gave a jolt to both the team and the city. The sellout crowd of 44,652 gave Soto, a two-time All-Star and a former World Series champion, a standing ovation when he ran out to his position in right field in the first inning. The fans rose and cheered again when he came to bat with one out in the bottom of the inning and drew a walk.
