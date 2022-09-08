Mets 5, Pirates 1, 1st game
Mets 10, Pirates 0, 2nd game
PITTSBURGH — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and New York completed a doubleheader sweep of Pittsburgh to move back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one to win his third straight start for New York, which rode seven strong innings from Chris Bassitt to a victory in Game 1.
The Mets piled on Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (2-2) and a handful of relievers to pound out 17 hits in support of deGrom.
Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 over seven innings in the opener, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season.
Yankees 5, Twins 4 (12 innings), 1st game
Yankees 7, Twins 1, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge started the first-game comeback with his major league-leading 55th home run, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead grand slam in the nightcap and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins 5-4 and 7-1 on Wednesday.
Kiner-Falefa sparked a two-run 12th in the opener with a tying leadoff RBI single. He erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of the second game when he sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats. It was Kiner-Falefa’s first slam among 19 career home runs.
In the opener, Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning, the only blemish of Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding major league debut.
Rockies 8, Brewers 4
DENVER — Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and the Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes.
Recent call-ups Michael Toglia and Alan Trejo homered for the last-place Rockies. Kyle Freeland (8-9) threw six innings of one-run ball.
Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urías homered for Milwaukee in the ninth. Lauer (10-7) was tagged for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Braves 7, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Rookie Spencer Strider (10-4) overcame a rough start to strike out nine and win his third straight start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and Atlanta won its seventh in a row.
Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008.
The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead.
White Sox 9, Mariners 6
SEATTLE — Eloy Jiménez drove in three runs with a homer and double and Chicago took advantage of three errors in the come-from-behind win over Seattle.
The White Sox took two of three in the series and stayed on the heels of Cleveland and Minnesota in the crowded AL Central race.
Aaron Bummer (1-1) claimed the win, and Liam Hendriks struck out the side the ninth for his 31st save.
Rays 1, Red Sox 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yonny Chirinos pitched three spotless innings in relief to win his first major league outing in two years, leading Tampa Bay past Boston.
Taylor Walls drove in the only run with an infield single in the fifth, and the Rays won for the eighth time in nine games. They lead the American League wild-card race and began the day 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East.
Phillies 4, Marlins 3
PHILADELPHIA — Edmundo Sosa homered for the second straight game and finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Bailey Falter earned his fourth straight win as a starter, lifting Philadelphia over Miami.
Jean Segura also homered for the Phillies, who moved four games ahead of Milwaukee and a half-game ahead of San Diego in the race for the final two NL wild-card spots. The Padres face Arizona later Wednesday.
Blue Jays 4, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Alek Manoah retired 22 of his final 23 hitters in an impressive eight-inning performance, and Toronto wrapped up a successful series in Baltimore.
The Blue Jays won three of four to take a 4 1/2-game lead on Baltimore for the last wild card in the American League. Manoah (14-7) allowed a run in the first, but the Orioles didn’t manage another baserunner until the sixth.
Reds 7, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Aristides Aquino hit two more home runs and Jake Fraley added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati pull away from Chicago.
Mike Minor (4-10), pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2014 with Atlanta, gave up 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings but just one run.
Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second on consecutive singles by Nelson Velasquez, Yan Gomes and P.J. Higgins. The Cubs hit into three double plays and lost for the fourth time in five games.
Cardinals 6, Nationals 5
ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman hit a two-run, two-out double to cap St. Louis’ five-run ninth inning in a victory over Washington.
St. Louis moved 9 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead, winning for the 20th time in 23 home games.
Edman doubled to left off reliever Kyle Finnegan (5-3) to cap the rally.
Royals 2, Guardians 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave Kansas City a win over Cleveland.
The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Nicky Lopez with the game-winner.
Astros 4, Rangers 3 (10 innings)
HOUSTON — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as Houston rallied past Texas.
Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home.
Hector Neris (5-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 3
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and San Diego beat Arizona in a game that featured three homers by each team.
The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado.
Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers to give him 24 for the season. Corbin Carroll hit his first homer in the second inning, going back-to-back with Varsho.
