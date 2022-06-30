Brewers 5, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the Brewers to the win.
Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking solo drive in the eighth inning against Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field.
Yankees 5, Athletics 3
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the Yankees’ major league-best 24th comeback victory.
The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball’s best 76-game start since 1930.
Pirates 8, Nationals 7
WASHINGTON — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs, leading Pittsburgh to the win.
The Pirates ended a five-game losing streak.
Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Paolo Espino and a solo drive in the sixth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2).
Astros 2, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Mets 2-0 Wednesday to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.
Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth while running down Dominic Smith’s popup. Both called for the ball and as Peña caught the pop, and they hit each other in the face with their gloves. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout during the eight-minute delay.
Royals 2, Rangers 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke pitched six innings of one-run ball in his 500th career start, helping the Royals avoid a three-game sweep.
Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games.
Greinke (2-4) is the 48th pitcher in major league history to start 500 games, and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. Scott Barlow worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.
Padres 4, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX — Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year, leading San Diego over Arizona.
Jake Cronenworth broke out of an 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Tigers 3, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning and Detroit held off San Francisco. It was Haase’s fifth home run of the season and second in the last three games. Miguel Cabrera also drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved their league-worst road record to 11-23 and split the two-game series.
Mariners 9, Orioles 3
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit the 12th home run of his impressive rookie season during a six-run fourth inning, and Seattle beat Baltimore for its seventh win in nine games.
The Mariners took two of three from the Orioles and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week.
Braves 4, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Adam Duvall homered, Kyle Wright tossed seven sharp innings and Atlanta kept rolling this month by beating Philadelphia.
The Braves improved to 21-5 in June, matching the team record for most wins in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. They’ll try to set a new mark when they go for a three-game sweep Thursday night.
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5 (10 innings)
TORONTO — J.D. Martinez drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and Boston beat Toronto to prevent a three-game sweep.
Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, and Franchy Cordero had four hits as the Red Sox won for the third time in 10 meetings with Toronto this season.
Verdugo added a two-run double for Boston in the 10th to make it 6-3.
Guardians 7, Twins 6 (10 innings)
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave Cleveland a thrilling victory over Minnesota.
Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton (2-2).
A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor drove his first game-ending homer the other way onto the left-field porch.
Marlins 4, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched a complete game, lifting Miami over St. Louis.
With two outs, García hit the first pitch he saw from Ryan Helsley (3-1) over the wall in center field for his fifth homer. Jesús Sánchez walked to begin the inning.
Cubs 8, Reds 3
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras homered, Christopher Morel also went deep and nailed a runner at the plate with a terrific throw from center field, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night.
Contreras got hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Ian Happ against Hunter Greene in the first inning. He made it 5-0 in the fifth when he lined a two-run drive against Luis Cessa for his 13th homer — tops among major league catchers — and also doubled twice.
Morel helped Justin Steele escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when he caught Donovan Solano’s line drive and fired a one-hop laser to the plate. Contreras hauled in the throw a little up the third-base line and reached to his right to tag Tommy Pham on the letters on his back as he slid by, ending the threat. The jubilant catcher then pointed toward the Chicago dugout and yelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.