Phillies 12, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Given a chance to DH so he could ease the burden on his bothersome back, Bryce Harper homered twice against his former team, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 12-3 Wednesday night and pushing the 2019 World Series champions to the brink of elimination from the playoff race.
The loss ended Washington’s modest — albeit season-best — four-game winning streak and left its record at 23-33.
A victory by Milwaukee, San Francisco or St. Louis later Wednesday would rule out a postseason return for the Nationals.
The Phillies are 28-29 and third in the NL East but still in the chase for a playoff berth.
Harper, who left the nation’s capital for a $330 million contract with the team up I-95 before last season, connected off Erick Fedde twice to reach 13 homers for the year — on a 94 mph sinker in the first inning and a 77 mph curveball in the sixth to make it 3-1.
Harper was walked intentionally in his other three plate appearances.
Zach Eflin (4-2) earned the win by giving up three runs in eight-plus innings.
Fedde (2-4) allowed three runs in seven innings. Philadelphia went up 12-1 by tacking on three in the eighth against Kyle McGowin, including Andrew McCutchen’s solo homer, and another six in the ninth on three-run shots by Didi Gregorius and Andrew Knapp off Ryne Harper.
Indians 3, White Sox 2
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a 3-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday night and dropped the White Sox into a tie with Minnesota for the AL Central lead.
Bieber, who leads the big leagues with eight wins, allowed an unearned run and two hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts in his eighth double-digit strikeout game, also a major league high.
Diamondbacks 7, Rangers 3
PHOENIX — Rookie Wyatt Mathisen hit his first two career homers, fellow rookie Daulton Varsho knocked in the go-ahead run with a triple, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
The Diamondbacks were trailing 3-1 going into the sixth but rallied for a six-run inning off Rangers pitchers Wes Benjamin, Nick Goody and Brett Martin. Arizona sent 10 batters to the plate. Carson Kelly had a game-tying, two-run single, Varsho followed with the go-ahead triple, and then Mathisen and Tim Locastro hit back-to-back homers to push the lead to 7-3.
Mathisen was batting ninth in the D-backs order and had just two hits in his first 19 big-league at-bats, but he smashed homers in back-to-back innings, the fifth and sixth, with both clearing the left-center field wall. He finished with three RBIs.
Benjamin was impressive through the first five innings of his first big-league start, giving up just one run on Mathisen’s solo homer. But the first two D-backs batters of the sixth reached on hard-hit singles, which started the decisive rally. The left-hander gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings.
Rays 8, Mets 5
NEW YORK — Randy Arozarena homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years Wednesday night with an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets.
Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe also went deep for the Rays, who will be home at quirky Tropicana Field for a best-of-three first-round playoff series beginning next Tuesday.
Reds 6, Brewers 1
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.
The Reds are in position for a wild-card playoff berth after taking two of three from their NL Central rival. Cincinnati has won nine of 11, its best streak of the season, to get a shot at its first playoff appearance since 2013 under manager Dusty Baker.
Reflecting the urgency of winning the final game of the series, Cincinnati had Bauer (5-4) pitch on three days’ rest. He allowed four hits and struck out 12 in eight innings.
Braves 9, Marlins 4
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves cruised to their third straight win over the Miami Marlins, 9-4 Wednesday night in a game overshadowed by Max Fried’s early departure with an ankle injury.
The Braves ace was making his final regular-season start, hoping to boost his NL Cy Young Award credentials ahead of starting Game 1 in the NL playoffs next week.
Pirates 2, Cubs 1
PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back homers off Kyle Hendricks, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates all the offense they’d need to slip by the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The Cubs clinched their fifth postseason spot in six years on Tuesday night and maintain a fairly healthy lead in the NL Central with four days left in the regular season.
Red Sox 9, Orioles 1
Blue Jays 14, Yankees 1
Mariners 3, Astros 2
Detroit at Minnesota, late
St. Louis at Kansas City, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
