Twins 3, Orioles 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles.
Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.
Cardinals 4, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Tommy Edman homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Wednesday afternoon to avoid a three-game sweep.
Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.
Athletics 6, Mariners 3
OAKLAND — James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Kaprielian (2-0) surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak.
Cubs 4, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.
Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.
Tigers 1, Indians 0
DETROIT — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Rays 2, Royals 1 (10)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game.
Marlins 4, Phillies 2
MIAMI — Jon Berti hit a go-ahead. two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and Miami beat Philadelphia.
Philadelphia built a 2-1 lead on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the third off Nick Neidert and Rhy Hoskins’ fifth-inning sacrifice fly against Anthony Bender.
Aaron Nola allowed one run and two hits in six innings. Sam Coonrod (0-1) gave up the lead in the eighth.
Cincinnati at Washington, suspended
WASHINGTON — Wednesday night's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay that lasted for more than three hours.
Play will resume Thursday afternoon with Washington holding a 3-0 lead. The resumption will be a standard-length game, while the regularly scheduled series finale will be seven innings, starting at 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, postponed
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, postponed
Astros 5, Dodgers 2
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz homered, and Houston stopped a four-game slide by topping Trevor Bauer and Los Angeles.
Altuve hit a leadoff drive in the first inning, and Correa put Houston ahead to stay with a tiebreaking solo shot off Bauer with two outs in the sixth. Díaz tacked on a two-run shot during the Astros’ three-run seventh.
Padres 2, Brewers 1 (10)
MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and San Diego defeated Milwaukee for its 11th victory in 12 games.
Caratini’s leadoff single to right off Brent Suter (3-3) scored automatic runner Wil Myers from second base.
Spot starter Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings and tied the game with a third-inning homer for the Brewers. San Diego’s Chris Paddack also worked six innings and gave up one hit aside from Lauer’s long ball.
Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4
PHOENIX — Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4 on Wednesday night, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat.
Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010.
The 27-year-old Vosler was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento to replace injured first baseman Brandon Belt on the roster. The rookie — who had a short stint with the Giants earlier this year — entered in the sixth inning when another first baseman, Darin Ruf, left with an apparent injury.
Red Sox 9, Braves 5
BOSTON — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Wednesday night.
Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.
Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. He was charged with four runs and seven hits.
Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak.
Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo shot in the ninth.
Braves left-hander Drew Smyly (2-3) allowed seven runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA over his previous three starts.
