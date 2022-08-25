Braves 14, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to tie Houston’s Justin Verlander and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin for most victories in the majors. Wright needed just 73 pitches to record 21 outs while trimming his ERA to 2.99.
Atlanta has won 14 of 16 overall to keep pressure on the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Tigers 6, Giants 1
DETROIT — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and Detroit scored all six of its runs in the fifth to split a two-game series with San Francisco.
Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight in his first win since last Sept. 15 against Milwaukee.
Victor Reyes and Willi Castro each drove in two runs while Kody Clemens and Harold Castro each drove in one with two out in the bottom of the fifth.
Rangers 16, Rockies 4
DENVER — Martín Pérez threw six scoreless innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in five runs as Texas pounded Colorado.
Texas posted its highest-scoring game since 2019 in winning for the fourth time in five games and improving to 6-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley.
Pérez (10-4) allowed four hits and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.69. He struck out seven to give the first-time All-Star a career-high 139.
Athletics 3, Marlins 2 (10 innings)
OAKLAND — Skye Bolt led off the 10th with a sacrifice fly to score automatic runner David MacKinnon and Oakland beat Miami to avoid a three-game sweep.
MacKinnon had advanced to third on a wild pitch by Richard Bleier (2-2).
The Athletics’ Cole Irvin struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits without a walk. He had lost four straight decisions in August.
Guardians 7, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Cal Quantrill shut down his former team through seven brilliant innings, All-Star José Ramírez homered in consecutive at-bats, and rookie Oscar Gonzalez connected again as AL Central-leading Cleveland completed a two-game sweep of San Diego.
Quantrill (10-5) held San Diego scoreless while allowing five hits. The Padres scored only nine runs in a homestand against Washington and Cleveland.
Blake Snell (5-7) was a strike away from getting out of the first inning when Ramirez homered to left-center on an 0-2 pitch. He allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Nationals 3, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning that lifted Washington over Seattle.
Mariners right-hander George Kirby set a major league record by throwing 24 straight strikes to start the game. Fellow Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez hit his 20th homer, tying the game 1-1 in the eighth and becoming the fourth rookie in big league history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season.
Vargas homered with two outs off Paul Sewald (3-4).
White Sox 5, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning as Chicago beat Baltimore.
Giolito (10-7) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Kendall Graveman was helped out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh thanks to third baseman Yoán Moncada, who snagged Jorge Mateo’s bouncer down the line and started a slick double play.
Phillies 7, Reds 5
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.
Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 2 (10 innings)
BOSTON — George Springer had three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier (0-3) that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr., and Toronto beat Boston.
Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
Cubs 7, Cardinals 1
CHICAGO — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs as Chicago beat NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
Lars Nootbaar homered for the Cardinals, and Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4. St. Louis dropped to 17-5 in August.
Royals 5, Diamondbacks 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City past Arizona.
Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six.
Astros 5, Twins 3
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and Houston held on to hand Minnesota its fifth straight loss.
Valdez (13-4) allowed two hits and one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings for his 21st consecutive quality start. That moved him past Mike Scott (20) for the longest streak in franchise history. It’s the longest such streak in the majors since Jacob deGrom made 26 in a row from May 18, 2018-April 3, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.