Rockies 10, Nationals 5
DENVER — Trevor Story had four hits in possibly his final appearance at Coors Field with Colorado, helping the Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-5.
Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in Colorado’s home finale, which was interrupted for two hours by rain.
Washington and Colorado combined to use 14 pitchers over 5 hours, 57 minutes, including a rain delay that halted the game in the third. This game even featured the stadium lights briefly going out in the eighth.
Story is eligible to become a free agent, and the shortstop was treated as if this might turn out to be his final game at Coors Field in purple pinstripes.
Marlins 3, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years and sending Miami past New York.
Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak while the Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Walker carried a one-hit shutout into the eighth. He allowed a leadoff double to Lewin Diaz and left with one out after a four-pitch walk to Eddy Alvarez.
Cubs 3, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Willson Contreras drove in all of Chicago’s runs as the Cubs beat Pittsburgh to to end a seven-game losing streak.
Contreras’ two-run double high off the right-field wall in the seventh inning off Nick Mears, who relieved Chasen Shreve (3-3), rallied the Cubs from a 2-1 deficit.
Red Sox 6, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi, and Boston beat Baltimore to break a four-game skid and bolster its playoff hopes.
Martinez hit his 28th homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, and the Red Sox used a broken-bat single and an error to tack on two unearned runs in the sixth.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 5
TORONTO — Bo Bichette homered twice, including a tiebreaking drive off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Yankees 6-5 Wednesday night, tightened the AL wild card race and ended New York’s seven-game winning streak.
Marcus Semien hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the first off a faltering Gerrit Cole, setting a big league record with his 44th home run of the season as a second baseman.
Braves 7, Phillies 2
ATLANTA — Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and Atlanta beat Philadelphia to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.
The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one. Philadelphia, which dropped 4 1/2 games back in the standings with its third straight loss, can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win.
Fried (14-7) improved to 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 starts. The lefty allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Twins 5, Tigers 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer in the first inning and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as Minnesota beat Detroit.
Polanco’s 32nd homer of the season gave him 94 RBIs, both team highs.
Pineda (9-8) allowed one run and scattered eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in what could be his final game with the Twins.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ team-record 17-game winning streak ended as Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser.
Manny Piña added a solo homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who have won four of five.
A night after clinching a postseason berth, the Cardinals did not start regulars Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman.
Houser (10-6) allowed three hits in five innings.
White Sox 6, Reds 1
CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón pitched five scoreless innings in a closely watched start ahead of the playoffs, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.
Tim Anderson and Gavin Sheets homered as the White Sox (91-68) moved a season-high 23 games above .500 with their fourth consecutive victory.
Royals 10, Indians 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat Cleveland.
Perez, who already broke the big league record for homers by a catcher, leads the majors in home runs and RBIs (121).
Rays 7, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Drew Rasmussen and three relievers combined for a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi both homered and Tampa Bay coasted past Houston to earn the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs.
Tampa Bay improved to 98-60, outdoing the 2008 team for most wins in franchise history. The Astros lost for the fifth time in six games.
Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for San Francisco, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905 by beating the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0.
Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub joined the 1945-46 Boston Red Sox as the only two teams to follow a losing season with 104 wins. With four games left, the Giants have a chance to break the franchise wins record of 106 set by the 1904 New York Giants.
Mariners 4, Athletics 2
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners won for the 10th time in 11 games and stayed in the thick of the AL wild-card race with a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Ty France’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave Seattle the lead and Abraham Toro added some cushion with his first home run since Aug. 31 with two outs in the eighth inning.
