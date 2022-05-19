Brewers 7, Braves 6
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura returned to the majors led off the 11th with a two-run homer off Jesse Chavez (0-1), capping a comeback from a 4-0, fourth-inning deficit.
Kolten Wong’s two-out RBI triple tied the score in the ninth, the first blown save for Kenley Jansen in 10 chances.
Rays 6, Tigers 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes hit a pair of solo homers against his former teammates to double his career big league total.
Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) lasted just one out and llowed three runs, four hits and two walks. He left the mound with Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter and is likely headed to the injured list after hurting his left side.
Rockies 5, Giants 3
DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off José Álvarez (1-1) in a three-run eighth, and Colorado stopped its 12-game losing streak against San Francisco.
Charlie Blackmon hit his 37th leadoff home run and Brendan Rodgers added an RBI single in the first for Colorado, which stopped a three-game skid overall.
Tyler Kinley (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save.
Twins 14, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and Minnesota Twins set a season high for runs.
Gary Sánchez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Luis Arráez, Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino each drove in two runs. The Twins won their first series in Oakland since 2011, stopping a nine-series losing streak.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
CLEVELAND — Steady rain and a wet forecast postponed Wednesday night’s series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.
The game will be made up Thursday with a matinee. The Reds and Guardians were both scheduled to be off but will now play at 1:10 p.m.
Red Sox 5, Astros 1
BOSTON — Nick Pivetta pitched a two-hitter, Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run, Rafael Devers added an RBI double as Boston beat Houston in the rubber match of the three-game series.
It marked the first complete game by a Red Sox pitcher since Chris Sale on June 5, 2019, at Kansas City. It was the first at Fenway Park since Rick Porcello against the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, 2018.
Nationals 5, Marlins 4 (10 innings)
MIAMI — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and Washington topped Miami.
César Hernández tripled and doubled, Maikel Franco singled twice, and Juan Soto had three walks for the Nationals, who avoided their second three-game sweep to the Marlins this season.
Ruiz’s smash down the third-base line off reliever Daniel Castano (0-1) scored automatic runner Dee Strange-Gordon from third.
Phillies 3, Padres 0
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler struck out nine over seven shutout innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia beat San Diego.
Wheeler (2-3) allowed four hits and walked none over 94 pitches. Jose Alvarado worked the eighth and Corey Knebel earned his eighth save.
J.T. Realmuto and Hoskins helped spoil Blake Snell’s first start of the season in his return from a groin injury. Snell (0-1) lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, three runs and struck out five in his first appearance since Sept. 12, 2021.
Yankees 3, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Gerrit Cole outpitched Jordan Lyles in a duel of veteran right-handers, and New York squeezed past skidding Baltimore to clinch their ninth straight series win.
Gleyber Torres hit an RBI double and scored in a three-run first inning that propelled the Yankees to their 21st win in 24 games, including nine of their last 10.
Mariners 5, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO — Ty France hit a two-run homer, Marco Gonzales pitched six solid innings to snap a five-start winless streak and Seattle beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
Cal Raleigh and Abraham Toro each hit solo home runs and Jesse Winker added a sacrifice fly for the Mariners.
Mets 11, Cardinals 4
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer pulled himself from a start with discomfort in his left side before New York finished off St. Louis.
Pete Alonso homered and drove in four runs for the Mets (25-14), who improved to 13-1 following a loss. Jeff McNeil had an early two-run single and Alonso snapped a 2-all tie with an RBI single off rookie reliever Jake Walsh (0-1) in a four-run fifth inning. Dominic Smith knocked in a run with a single during the outburst, and Luis Guillorme drove in another with a nicely executed safety squeeze.
Pirates 3, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Rookie Jack Suwinski, who attended high school 20 minutes from Wrigley Field, hit a tiebreaking home run and Pittsburgh ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak.
Suwinski made his major league debut this season and began the day hitting .183 with two homers. With the score 2-all, the 23-year-old outfielder from Taft High School opened the fifth inning with a drive off Drew Smyly (1-5) that barely cleared the center field wall.
Royals 6, White Sox 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez homered and fellow rookie Emmanuel Rivera hit a go-ahead triple, leading Kansas City over Chicago.
Witt, Melendez and Rivera each had two hits.
Rookie Collin Snyder (3-1) recorded the final out of the sixth for the win. Reynaldo Lopez (4-1) took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.