Mariners 6, Nationals 4, 1st game
Mariners 2, Nationals 1, 2nd game
WASHINGTON — Jesse Winker hit his second solo homer of the day and the Seattle Mariners won their 10th straight game, edging the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday night to sweep a doubleheader.
The Mariners have 10 consecutive wins for the first time since April 8-17, 2002. Their only longer winning streak was a 15-game run from May 23-June 8, 2001 — the last year they made the playoffs. Seattle is second in the AL West, well behind Houston but squarely in wild-card contention.
The Mariners won the opener 6-4, getting a three-run homer from Eugenio Suárez and six solid innings from Chris Flexen (6-8), who won his fourth straight start.
Winker also homered in the afternoon game, his first after serving a six-game suspension for his role in a brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on June 26.
Tommy Milone (1-1) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to win the nightcap.
Mets 7, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and New York beat Atlanta.
The NL East-leading Mets won two of three in the series and lead the second-place Braves by 2 1/2 games.
Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha also homered for the Mets.
Eddie Rosario had three hits, including one of Atlanta’s three homers.
Twins 4, Brewers 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday.
Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season.
Hader (0-3) walked Jorge Polanco and allowed a single to Max Kepler before Miranda’s drive.
Royals 5, Tigers 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as Kansas City completed its first winning homestand in nearly a year.
Singer (3-3) worked six innings, allowing one run on seven hits and five walks.
Scott Barlow worked the ninth for his 15th save.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single to complete San Francisco’s rally from an early 3-0 deficit.
Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer. Brandon Belt started the rally with a solo homer in the seventh as the Giants took two of three from Arizona and won their first series since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh.
Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 17 of their last 19 games at Oracle Park.
Marlins 5, Pirates 4 (10 innings)
MIAMI — Jesús Aguilar hit a tying single and scored the winning run on a wild pitch as Miami rallied for three runs in the 10th inning to beat Pittsburgh.
Jon Berti hit an RBI single that trimmed Miami’s deficit to 4-3. Aguilar followed with a one-out RBI single to center field against All-Star closer David Bednar (3-3).
Yankees 7, Reds 6 (10 innings)
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu capped his 34th birthday by sliding across the plate on Alexis Díaz’s second straight wild pitch in the 10th inning, and New York rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Cincinnati and stop a three-game skid.
Michael King (6-1), the seventh Yankees pitcher, escaped first-and-third, no-outs trouble in the 10th when Matt Reynolds struck out and Kyle Farmer grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.
The Reds allowed five unearned runs. Díaz (2-1) threw consecutive wild pitches to Giancarlo Stanton.
Blue Jays 8, Phillies 2
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and Toronto won its first game after firing manager Charlie Montoyo.
Toronto swept a two-game series against Philadelphia, taking the finale under the charge of interim manager John Schneider, who will skipper the team the rest of the season.
Ross Stripling (5-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to halt a three-start winless streak as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time since June 30.
Rays 4, Red Sox 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan earned his 10th win and regained the major league lead in strikeouts during his final outing before the All-Star Game as Tampa Bay beat Boston.
Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who have won five straight against the rival Red Sox.
McClanahan (10-3) struck out six and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. He increased his season total to 147 strikeouts and lowered his AL-best ERA to 1.71.
White Sox 2, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Lucas Giolito pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Chicago beat Cleveland.
Giolito (6-5) yielded an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 0.83 ERA in 10 starts against Cleveland since May 17, 2019.
Orioles 7, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark a three-run first inning, Spenser Watkins and four relievers scattered six hits Baltimore won its 10th straight game.
It’s the Orioles’ longest winning streak in a single season since they won 13 in a row from Sept. 7-22, 1999. Baltimore (45-44) went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, 2021.
Rangers 5, Athletics 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jon Gray allowed only a fourth-inning infield single in seven shutout innings and Texas beat Oakland.
Gray (6-4) struck out nine and walked none, winning for the fifth time in his last six starts.
Rockies 10, Padres 6
DENVER — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres. Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San Diego at Coors Field since the start of the 2021 season.
Sam Hilliard had three hits and scored three runs and Robert Stephenson (1-1) got the win with an inning of relief for the Rockies, who saw manager Bud Black ejected in the sixth inning.
Iglesias had an RBI single in the Rockies’ three-run fifth, a three-run homer in the sixth and drove in two more with a single in the seventh when Colorado took the lead of reliever Tayler Scott (0-1).
