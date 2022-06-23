Astros 5, Mets 3
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez homered twice off Carlos Carrasco as the Houston Astros jumped on him early and held on for a 5-3 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Alvarez hit two of the season-high three homers Carrasco allowed before the pitcher left with lower back tightness in the third inning with the Astros up 5-1. Alvarez, who also homered Tuesday night, now has 21 this season. The 24-year-old Alvarez leads all players with a 1.064 OPS and has hit nine homers in his last 20 games.
Blue Jays 9, White Sox 5
CHICAGO — Bo Bichette hit a grand slam and Alejandro Kirk homered for the second straight game, leading Ross Stripling and Toronto over injury-riddled Chicago.
Bichette’s second career slam capped a five-run fourth inning as the Blue Jays avoided a three-game series sweep.
Rangers 4, Phillies 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brad Miller hit a two-run single against his former team and Texas beat Philadelphia for the ninth time in a row to hand Zack Wheeler his first loss in two months.
Kole Calhoun also drove in two runs for the Rangers, whose winning streak against the Phillies dates to the opening day of the 2014 season.
Padres 10, Diamondbacks 4
SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar had four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for San Diego, which jumped on Madison Bumgarner early against Arizona for a three-game sweep.
Jorge Alfaro, whose walk-off single in the 10th inning Tuesday night gave the Padres a 3-2 win, hit a solo homer in the sixth. Rookie José Azocar fell a home run short of the cycle in his first career three-hit game.
Adrian Morejon (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. Nick Martinez pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for his first save.
Marlins 7, Rockies 4
MIAMI — Pablo López allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings and Miami beat Colorado.
Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler hit home runs for Miami.
The Marlins, who played their second home game of the season with the retractable roof open at loanDepot Park, will attempt a sweep of the three-game series Thursday.
Cubs 14, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit two-run homers early and Alfonso Rivas added a grand slam off a position player late as Chicago routed Pittsburgh.
Held to a total of two runs in the first two games of the series, Chicago broke out for seven runs in the second inning against Jared Eickhoff (0-1). Eickhoff made his 2022 debut and allowed 10 runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He became the first Pirates pitcher to give up 10 runs in his first outing with the team. He also gave up 10 runs in his first start with the New York Mets in 2021.
Orioles 7, Nationals 0 (6 innings)
BALTIMORE — Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore’s rain-shortened 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Soon after Hays doubled in the sixth inning for the cycle, rain stopped play for a second time. The game was eventually called after six innings. The last Baltimore player to hit for the cycle was Jonathan Villar against the Yankees on Aug. 5, 2019. Before that, Brooks Robinson, Cal Ripken Jr., Aubrey Huff, and Felix Pie did it.
Red Sox 6, Tigers 2
BOSTON — Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Boston posted its third series sweep of the season, powering past Detroit.
Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each added a two-run double as Boston won for the eighth time in 10 games. Michael Wacha (6-1) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts to help the Red Sox improve to a season-high eight games above .500.
Yankees 5, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat Tampa Bay.
Judge’s 22nd career multi-homer game helped the Yankees come back from a 4-1 deficit after Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run in two games for the Rays.
Clarke Schmidt (4-2) got the win and Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.
Braves 4, Giants 3
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall’s run-scoring single capped Atlanta’s three-run rally in the ninth as the Braves beat San Francisco.
Duvall’s single off Tyler Rogers drove in William Contreras from second base as the Giants wasted another strong start by Carlos Rodón, who allowed only three hits and one run in seven innings.
Guardians 11, Twins 10
MINNEAPOLIS — Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller’s go-ahead sacrifice fly as Cleveland rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat Minnesota.
Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central.
Cardinals 5, Brewers 4
MILWAUKEE -- Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit two-run homers as St. Louis beat Milwaukee and moved into first place in the NL Central.
The Cardinals have taken two straight from the Brewers after falling 2-0 in the opener of the four-game series.
Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen hit solo homers for the Brewers. McCutchen also had an RBI double.
Mariners 9, Athletics 0
OAKLAND — Jesse Winker homered for the second straight day, Cal Raleigh also connected and the Seattle Mariners won consecutive games for the first time in more than two weeks by routing the Oakland Athletics 9-0 Wednesday night.
J.P. Crawford doubled twice and drove in two runs. Julio Rodríguez added two hits and scored twice for Seattle, which had dropped seven of nine before starting its road trip with a pair of victories against the worst team in the majors.
The A’s fell to 23-47 and used a position player on the mound.
Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse worked a 1-2-3 ninth in his first career pitching appearance.
George Kirby (2-2) allowed five hits and had six strikeouts in six scoreless innings to continue a string of strong outings by Mariners starters while ending his own three-game skid. Seattle’s rotation has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive games, the team’s longest stretch since a franchise-record 12-game streak in 2014.
