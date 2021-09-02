Cardinals 5, Reds 4, 1st game
Reds 12, Cardinals 2, 2nd game
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and Cincinnati earned a doubleheader split with St. Louis.
Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead over San Diego for second in the NL wild-card race. St. Louis slipped into a tie for fourth with Philadelphia.
The Cardinals in the opener bashed three homers among their 12 hits off Wade Miley (11-5), both season highs against the left-hander. Miley gave up five runs with one walk and two strikeouts in four innings for his first loss in 16 starts since coming off the injured list on May 30.
Rockies 9, Rangers 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Wednesday.
Rodgers, who homered in the fourth inning, doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow (0-2), the sixth of seven Texas relievers. The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
Diamondbacks 8, Padres 3
PHOENIX — Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks knocked out Yu Darvish on the way to an 8-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
Luke Weaver (3-3), making his first start in 3 1/2 months, took a shutout into the sixth inning. Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte had three hits apiece.
Arizona, which was held hitless for seven innings by Blake Snell on Tuesday, busted out with 13 hits Wednesday to snap a five-game skid, prevent a series sweep and keep the Padres from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race.
San Diego began the day tied with Cincinnati for the second wild-card berth. The Reds lost 5-4 to St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader earlier Wednesday.
Mariners 1, Astros 0
SEATTLE — Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give the Seattle Mariners a 1-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday.
Seattle took two of three in the series from the AL West leaders, and if not for a late collapse in the opener, it may have come away with a sweep. The Mariners are still 6 ½ back of Houston in the AL West but continue to hang around in the wild-card race.
The Mariners received exceptional pitching for a second straight day along with a couple of defensive gems to make up for a lack of offense. Seattle managed just three hits off Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (6-7) and four relievers, but it proved to be enough.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4
TORONTO — Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Baltimore.
Marcus Semien hit a solo home run and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and two RBIs to help the Blue Jays take two of three from the Orioles.
Tim Mayza (5-2) worked one inning and Jordan Romano finished for his 15th save in 16 chances.
Red Sox 3, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and COVID-19-impacted Boston stopped AL East-leading Tampa Bay’s nine-game winning streak.
Boston infielder Yairo Muñoz became the latest Boston player to test positive for the coronavirus. Eight Boston players and two coaches have either had a positive test or are considered close contacts since last Friday.
Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a single off Pete Fairbanks (3-5) and went to second on Alex Verdugos one-out infield hit. After Christian Vázquez struck out, Duran made it 3-2 on his base-hit to right.
Tigers 8, Athletics 6
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as Detroit snapped a four-game skid with a win over Oakland.
Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro homered and drove in two runs apiece for Detroit, which had lost 12 straight at home to Oakland.
Joe Jimenez (5-1) tossed an inning of scoreless relief for the win, and Gregory Soto earned his 17th save.
Cubs 3, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of pitchers combined on a two-hitter in Chicago’s win over Minnesota.
Justin Steele (3-2) won for the first time since joining the Cubs’ rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings. Adbert Alzolay earned his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five.
White Sox 6, Pirates 3
CHICAGO — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading Chicago over Pittsburgh.
Sheets, promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, hit a three-run homer off Max Kranick (1-3) with two out in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie. Sheets hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth for his eighth homer of the season.
White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball. Liam Hendriks earned his 31st save.
Indians 5, Royals 3 (11)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin Hedges popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Hedges’ bloop off Ervin Santana (1-2) fell in shallow right field, allowing pinch-runner Daniel Johnson to score from second. Yu Chang followed with a run-scoring double.
Taylor Stephen pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th for his first save. Blake Parker (2-0) got the win.
Brewers 5, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, Lorenzo Cain homered for a second straight game and Milwaukee knocked San Francisco out of the top spot in the National League for the first time in more than three months.
The Giants (84-49) matched their longest losing streak of the season at four and fell to second in the NL West after a San Francisco-era best 108 days on top since May 30. The defending World Series champion Dodgers (85-49) moved ahead in the NL and West division.
Daniel Norris (2-3) struck out two in the sixth for the win after starter Brett Anderson exited early after being hit in the pitching shoulder by a 103 mph line drive. Josh Hader closed out the Brewers’ fourth straight victory for his 29th save.
Dominic Leone (3-3) got into trouble with two outs in the seventh before Jose Alvarez relieved and gave up Peterson’s hit.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd, weather
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd, weather
WASHINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies’ game at the Washington Nationals scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the Mid-Atlantic.
The game, the NL East rivals’ final meeting this year, will be made up Thursday at 1:05 p.m.
