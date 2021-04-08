Braves 7, Nationals 6, 1st game
Braves 2, Nationals 0, 2nd game
WASHINGTON — Atlanta pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings Wednesday, lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep.
Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled and had a pair of singles as Atlanta won the opener 7-6.
Reds 11, Pirates 4
CINCINNATI — Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff homer, this time off Chad Kuhl (0-1), Kyle Farmer added a two-run double in the first, and Cincinnati won its fifth straight
Red Sox 9, Rays 2
BOSTON — Christian Vázquez homered, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and J.D. Martinez went for extra bases for the seventh game in a row as Boston completed a three-game sweep.
Indians 4, Royals 2
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth against Greg Holland (0-1).
Twins 3, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth.
Rangers 2, Blue Jays 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Gibson (1-0) struck out eight and allowed six hits over six scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy, the third Texas reliever, struck out three around a hit in the ninth for his second save, both in less than 24 hours.
Brewers 4, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th off Brandon Workman (0-1). Cain also hit a solo homer in the eighth.
Phillies 8, Mets 2
PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and Philadelphia took two of three from a division rival after opening with a three-game sweep of three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta.
Giants 3, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano’s sacrifice fly in the 10th off Tim Hill (0-1) .
Mariners 8, White Sox 4
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep.
Cardinals 7, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam as St. Louis finished a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.
Orioles 4, N.Y. Yankees 3 (11)
NEW YORK — Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Gio Urshela trying to score on a fly ball in the 11th for the final out.
Pinch-hitter Chance Sisco had a go-ahead single in the top of the inning off Chad Green (0-1). Baltimore was outhit 13-4.
César Valdez (1-0), working primarily with a 76 mph changeup, pitched 2 1/3 innings, and Paul Fry got his first save.
Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 0
DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched eight electric innings on a cool evening, Chris Owings had three extra-base hits before leaving with right leg soreness, and Colorado beat Arizona to snapped a four-game skid.
Senzatela (1-1) scattered four hits by mixing in a sizzling slider with a fastball that was moving all over. He walked two and struck out three. Senzatela was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eight after throwing 96 pitches.
Owings had two doubles, a triple and drove in two runs as he increased his average to .500. He appeared to hurt his leg on an awkward catch in right field in the fifth. He was replaced by Sam Hilliard to start the sixth.
It was a second straight rough outing for Madison Bumgarner (0-1), who allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings. He’s now surrendered 11 runs over nine innings.
