Tigers 3, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and the Detroit Tigers completed a two-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday.
Harold Castro led off the eighth with a single off Wil Crowe (2-3) and Jonathan Schoop followed with a bloop to shallow center that Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds appeared to track down.
Royals 8, Blue Jays 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera drove in two runs apiece, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals over Toronto to end a three-game losing streak.
Singer allowed homers to Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins but only one other run in five innings. He improved to 3-1 in five starts while the rest of the Kansas City rotation is 3-25 in 50 combined starts.
Diamondbacks 7, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Merrill Kelly allowed one hit over six innings and Arizona hit three homers against Cincinnati, snapping a four-game skid.
Christian Walker hit a two-run drive and Josh Rojas and Jordan Luplow added solo shots for the Diamondbacks, who stopped a 26-inning scoreless streak with a five-run eighth in Tuesday’s 14-8 loss to the Reds.
The first pitch was delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes, by rain.
Mariners 6, Astros 3
HOUSTON — Cal Raleigh and Ty France homered early and Seattle finally won a series in Houston.
The Mariners took two of three from their AL West rivals to win their fourth consecutive series overall and first in Houston since September 2018. Seattle went 1-16 at Minute Maid Park from 2019-20.
Marlins 2, Nationals 1 (10 innings)
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara pitched nine scoreless innings, Jesús Aguilar hit a game-ending single in the 10th and Miami beat Washington.
Alcantara extended his scoreless string to 18 innings and has completed at least eight innings in four of his past five starts. The 26-year-old allowed six hits and struck out six while lowering his ERA to 1.61.
Rays 11, Cardinals 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena had three hits and four RBIs against his original team to help Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.
Arozarena, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, was a St. Louis prospect with 19 games of major league experience when he was obtained from the Cardinals in a January 2020 trade. He had an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run single in the seventh to pace an 18-hit outburst for the Rays.
Guardians 4, Rangers 0
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a run-scoring double to tie for the major league lead in RBIs, Shane Bieber pitched neatly into the fifth inning before a long rain delay and Cleveland blanked Texas.
Ramírez went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and his 54th RBI of the season, matching Mets star Pete Alonso.
Andrés Giménez had two doubles and an RBI as the Guardians moved back to .500 for the second time this week.
Braves 13, Athletics 2
ATLANTA — Michael Harris gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run triple in the fifth inning that spoiled Jared Koenig’s major league debut, and the surging Braves beat skidding Oakland.
Ian Anderson (5-3) pitched six solid innings and the Braves rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the second straight night to sweep the two-game series and extend their season-best winning streak to seven. The A’s have lost eight straight and 11 of 13.
Twins 8, Yankees 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers homered in the fifth inning, sending Nestor Cortes to an early exit as the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory Wednesday night that stopped the New York Yankees’ winning streak at seven.
Cortes (5-2) allowed season highs in hits (seven) and runs (four) over 4 2/3 innings, his shortest appearance of the year knocking him out of the major league ERA lead. It was the first time in 20 starts that he gave up more than three runs, falling one short of the longest such streak in team history.
Phillies 10, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE — Aaron Nola pitched eight sharp innings and surging Philadelphia hit four home runs to rout scuffling Milwaukee.
The Phillies won their season-high sixth in a row, five of them since interim manager Rob Thomson took over when Joe Girardi was fired on Friday.
The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost a season-worst five straight. Milwaukee has totaled six runs during its skid and been shut out three times.
Padres 13, Mets 2
SAN DIEGO — Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled, singled and had five RBIs, and Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings to beat former teammate Chris Bassitt in the San Diego Padres’ 13-2 rout of the New York Mets on Wednesday night.
Cronenworth, who struggled at the plate earlier this season, fell a triple shy of his second career cycle. He collected the Padres’ third cycle on July 16 in a 24-8 win at Washington. The Padres have never had a cycle in San Diego. New York’s Eduardo Escobar had the first cycle in Petco Park’s 19-season history on Monday night.
Giants 2, Rockies (10 innings)
SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out. Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez (1-3) that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
BALTIMORE — Wednesday night’s interleague game between the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles was postponed by a relentless rain shower that started shortly before the scheduled start and never let up.
The ill-fated finale of the two-game series will be made up at 3:05 p.m. ET on Aug. 18, previously an off day for both teams. This was slated to be Chicago’s only visit to Baltimore in 2022, but now the Cubs will have to make a detour late this summer in an effort to earn a delayed split.
