Mariners 8, Astros 5
HOUSTON — José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking two-run single for Seattle with two outs in the ninth inning, and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer.
The Mariners avoided a sweep. The AL West-leading Astros won the series opener Monday 11-2 and rallied Tuesday night for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.
Diego Castillo (3-5) struck out the side in the eighth for the win.
Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez homered for Houston. Ryan Pressly (5-2) got the loss.
Giants 7, Rockies 4
DENVER — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during San Francisco’s four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.
The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.
Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado, including his 16th homer. Trevor Story had a run-scoring double.
Carlos Estévez (2-4) got the loss, allowing all four runs in the ninth.
Rangers 8, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three runs and the Rangers matched a season high with their fourth straight win.
Last-place Texas matched a run from June 25-29, with both streaks coming on the road, where the Rangers are 20-51.
Twins 3, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, leading Minnesota to the victory.
Ryan (1-1), who was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay for slugger Nelson Cruz, retired his first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh.
Caleb Thielbar worked a perfect eighth and Tyler Duffey finished the one-hitter for his third save.
Tigers 5, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, helping Detroit avoid a series sweep.
Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Grossman was 4 for 5 and scored three runs.
Drew Hutchison (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for his first win since since Aug. 17, 2018, for Texas against the Los Angeles Angels.
Marlins 2, Mets 1 (10)
MIAMI — Bryan De La Cruz had three hits for Miami, including a game-winning single off the center-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Miami starter Sandy Alcantara struck out a career-best 14 and allowed one run in nine innings. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked one and hit a batter with a pitch.
Orioles 9, Royals 8
BALTIMORE — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a tying two-run single in Baltimore’s nine-run eighth inning.
The Orioles also got two runs when two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 41st homer, and the streaking Blue Jays knocked the slumping Yankees out of the AL’s top wild-card spot.
The Yankees have lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row. This latest defeat dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the first wild-card slot.
Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning and Guerrero connected off Aroldis Chapman to begin the ninth as the Blue Jays won their seventh in a row. Toronto moved within 1 1/2 games of the Yankees.
Red Sox 2, Rays 1
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night.
Renfore’s big bat and strong arm helped the Red Sox avoid a three-game sweep against the AL East-leading Rays.
He drove a hanging slider from JT Chargois (5-1) over the Green Monster in left field just after Boston had fallen behind in what had been a scoreless tie through the first seven innings.
Nationals 4, Braves 2
ATLANTA — Juan Soto crushed a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and Washington relied on its bullpen after Sean Nolin’s first-inning ejection.
Soto’s long drive off Richard Rodriguez (0-1) landed about halfway up the seats in right-center and snapped a 2-all tie.
Nolin was ejected after only eight pitches. He gave up a one-out single to Jorge Soler, who had three hits, before throwing a pitch behind Freddie Freeman.
Cubs 4, Reds 1 (10)
CHICAGO — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to send the Cubs to their eighth victory in nine games.
Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and helping the Cubs win their third consecutive series.
Joey Votto launched his 29th homer for Cincinnati. Brad Brach (1-2) got the loss.
Brewers 4, Phillies 3
MILWAUKEE — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer for Milwaukee in the sixth inning.
Milwaukee, which won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener, extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati. Philadelphia remained 2½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.
Athletics 5, White Sox 1
OAKLAND — Matt Chapman homered and Frankie Montas pitched seven sparkling innings, helping Oakland snap a four-game losing streak.
Montas (12-9) allowed one run and six hits in his third straight win. He got some help from his defense, with the A’s turning inning-ending double plays in three of the first four frames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.