Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 5-4 on Wednesday.
Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green (0-2) the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three.
Nationals 6, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 Wednesday.
Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run.
Brewers 7, Cubs 0
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0.
Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth.
Red Sox 3, Twins 2, 1st game
Red Sox 7, Twins 1, 2nd game
MMINNEAPOLIS — Alex Verdugo had three hits, including a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning, and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to nine games, beating the Minnesota Twins 7-1 to sweep Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0) pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits for Boston, which has come from behind in six of its nine wins this season after opening the year with three straight losses. The Red Sox have their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, a season that ended with a World Series title. Verdugo had five hits in the doubleheader and capped the day with his second homer of the season in the seventh inning. The Red Sox won the first game 3-2.
Giants 3, Reds 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and the San Francisco Giants finished off the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday.
Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The right-hander motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a member of the training staff.
Seattle at Baltimore, postponed
BALTIMORE — Wednesday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners was postponed because of rain, the teams’ second rainout in three days.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m. Monday’s postponement was made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, which the Orioles and Mariners and split.
Pirates 5, Padres 1
PITTSBURGH — Gregory Polanco homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Wednesday night, beating Joe Musgrove in his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history.
Tigers 6, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Michael Fulmer earned his first win since 2018 and Detroit built a big lead before holding off short-handed Houston for a three-game sweep.
Outscored 14-4 in losing the first two games with a full roster, the Astros went into the wrapup after putting five players, including stars José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez, on the COVID-19 injured list.
Jeimer Candelario had three hits and two RBIs for Tigers, who took advantage of a wild performance by Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1) to pile up six runs in four innings with only a double and a smattering of singles.
Rangers 5, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nate Lowe hit a solo homer and rookie Kohei Arihara got his first major league victory, pitching into the sixth inning as Texas beat Tampa Bay.
Arihara (1-1) allowed two singles and a double over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his third start since signing with the Rangers after six seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League.
N.Y. Mets 5, Phillies 1
NEW YORK — David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with New York, sending the Mets past Philadelphia for their third straight win.
McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth. Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also got three hits apiece, and Francisco Lindor scored twice.
Peterson (1-1) outpitched former Mets starter Zack Wheeler (1-2), allowing only two hits and rebounding nicely from a rough outing in Philadelphia last week.
Marlins 6, Braves 5 (10)
ATLANTA — Jesus Aguilar drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning double and Miami overcame two homers by Ronald Acuña Jr. for its third straight win at Atlanta.
Leading off in extra innings with Starling Marte placed at second, Aguilar dumped a low pitch from Tyler Matzek (0-1) down the left-field line to bring home the tiebreaking run.
Acuña led off the bottom of the 10th with a chance to do more damage after erasing Miami’s 5-0 lead almost single-handedly. But Yimi Garcia struck out the Atlanta slugger on three pitches before retiring Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna to earn his second save.
Chicago White Sox 8, Indians 0
CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón threw the second no-hitter of the young baseball season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
The left-hander retired his first 25 batters before he plunked Roberto Pérez on the back foot with an 0-2 slider. An incredulous Rodón looked on almost in bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.
Rodón (2-0) regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, starting a joyous celebration.
It was the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Lucas Giolito pitched one Aug. 25 last year against Pittsburgh and No. 20 in franchise history, second-most among major league teams behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (23).
Rodón’s gem came just five days after Joe Musgrove threw a no-hitter for his hometown Padres at Texas.
Rodón threw 75 of his 114 pitches for strikes. He struck out seven in his first career shutout and second complete game.
The closest call for Rodón and the White Sox occurred when Josh Naylor led off the ninth with a slow bouncer. First baseman José Abreu picked it up and got his toe on the bag just ahead of a sliding Naylor.
Zach Plesac (1-2) took the loss, recording just two outs in the first.
Dodgers 4, Rockies 2
LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner homered and drove in two runs, and rookie Zach McKinstry added a late homer as Los Angeles beat Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.
Luke Raley got his first career hit in the eighth inning for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11 while remaining unbeaten in their past 11 games at Dodger Stadium since last Sept. 23.
C.J. Cron slowed his slump with two hits for the Rockies, who lost their fifth straight despite snapping their 26-inning scoreless streak since last Saturday with Trevor Story’s RBI single in the fifth. Colorado couldn’t score in the final four innings against Los Angeles’ bullpen.
Victor González escaped a jam in the fifth after the Rockies chased Dustin May. Corey Knebel (1-0) retired the side on six pitches in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen got three strikeouts for his third save.
Colorado manager Bud Black was ejected in the third inning for arguing with plate umpire Phil Cuzzi from the dugout after a few close ball-strike calls went against the Rockies early.
Jon Gray (1-1) yielded five hits and three runs in a four-inning start for the Rockies after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last outing.
