Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4, 1st Game
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1, 2nd Game
BALTIMORE — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and Toronto beat Baltimore to split a doubleheader.
Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Orioles in the opener.
In the opener, Mitch White (0-5) allowed five runs and seven hits in four relief innings. DL Hall (1-1) earned his first career victory in relief, and Bryan Baker worked a perfect ninth for his first career save.
Rangers 4, Yankees 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge was out of the lineup a day after hitting his American League record 62nd homer, and New York lost its regular-season finale to Texas.
The AL East champion Yankees (99-63) missed a chance to reach 100 wins for the 22nd time. They get an extended break before opening the AL Division Series at home on Tuesday.
Charlie Culberson and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers (68-94), who wrapped up their sixth consecutive losing season.
Pirates 5, Cardinals 3
PITTSBURGH — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and Pittsburgh beat playoff-bound St. Louis.
Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief and Johan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save of the season and first with the Pirates.
Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ eight hits. Matthew Liberatore (2-2), recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, allowed five runs in five innings.
Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and Arizona beat Milwaukee.
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner worked three perfect innings and fanned five to finish with a career-high 243 strikeouts.
Rowdy Tellez hit his team-leading 35th home run, breaking a 1-1 tie with a solo drive in the Milwaukee eighth off Sean Poppen (2-2).
Marlins 12, Braves 9
MIAMI — Rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead Miami over NL East champion Atlanta.
Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week.
Miami went 69-93 in manager Don Mattingly’s last season.
Cubs 15, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — David Bote drove in a season-high five runs for Chicago as Cincinnati lost 100 games for the first time in four decade.
Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101.
Mariners 5, Tigers 4
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez put an exclamation point on his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 28th home run, Ty France hit a game-ending single and Seattle beat Detroit. Rodríguez set a franchise record with his sixth leadoff homer this season and finished off his rookie campaign hitting .284 with 25 doubles, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
Mitch Haniger and Luis Torrens each it a two-run homer for the Mariners.
Guardians 9, Royals 2
CLEVELAND —José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and AL Central champion Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. Matheny became the fifth big league manager fired this year.
Cleveland (92-70) opens the wild-card round when it hosts Tampa Bay on Friday.
Ramirez had run-scoring singles in the second and sixth and added a double in the eighth.
Twins 10, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and Minnesota rolled past Chicago.
Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began.
Gary Sanchez and Jermaine Palacios homered during a six-run first inning for Minnesota, which snapped a four-game skid. The Twins finished at 78-84, a six-game improvement over 2021.
The White Sox (81-81), last year’s AL Central champions, had their three-game winning streak snapped and finished 12 games worse than their 2021 record.
Astros 3, Phillies 2
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead Houston past Philadelphia.
Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez drove in runs early to help American League-best Houston (106-56) to its fourth victory in five games.
It was the career-best 17th win for Valdez (17-6), second in the AL behind teammate Justin Verlander’s 18.
Giants 8, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for San Francisco, which beat playoff-bound San Diego to finish the season at 81-81.
The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday night. San Diego finished 89-73. The Giants finished at .500 for the first time in the franchise’s 140 seasons.
Red Sox 6, Rays 3
BOSTON — Playoff-bound Tampa Bay lost its fifth straight game to finish the regular season as J.D. Martinez hit a pair of home runs for last-place Boston.
Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox.
Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East and will open the best-of-three wild-card round at Cleveland on Friday.
Mets 9, Nationals 2
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and New York geared up for the playoffs by routing Washington, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.
Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East — although the Braves clinched the division title Tuesday because they already held the season-series tiebreaker.
Next up for New York is a best-of-three wild-card series at home against San Diego beginning Friday night.
Lindor hit a three-run double to make it 6-0 in the second inning. Mark Canha launched a three-run homer in the first, and slumping James McCann had three hits, including a three-run homer in the third.
