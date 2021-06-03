Cubs 6, Padres 1
CHICAGO — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.
Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie and posted a second-straight multihit game after missing the previous six with back tightness.
The Cubs homered eight times as they swept the Padres in a three-game set at Wrigley Field for the first time since May 2012. San Diego lost its fourth straight, its longest skid since last August.
The Padres also lost Kim Ha-seong and Tommy Pham to injury after they collided chasing a fly ball in the fourth inning. San Diego didn’t provide an immediate update on either player.
Mets 7, Diamondbacks 6
PHOENIX — Pete Alonso scored Francisco Lindor with a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, James McCann homered and drove in four, and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 Wednesday.
Lindor reached in the ninth on his third hit, advanced to second on an error by center fielder Ketel Marte and reached third on a passed ball. Alonso then ripped a single through the left side of the infield off Joakim Soria (0-1) for a one-run lead. Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz recorded his 10th save after blowing his first opportunity of the season Tuesday.
Orioles 6, Twins 3
BALTIMORE — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 Wednesday night for their second straight win following a 14-game skid.
Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland.
Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1. Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games.
Nationals 5, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Yan Gomes hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Jon Lester gave Washington’s thin rotation a boost and the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Astros 2, Red Sox 1
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as Houston handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a win over Boston.
Valdez (1-0) yielded five hits and one run while striking out 10. He walked two in his second start of the season after missing the first two months after breaking his left index finger in spring training. Ryan Pressly picked up his eighth save.
Pivetta (6-1) allowed three hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out a season-high nine for the second straight game.
Yankees 4, Rays 3
NEW YORK — Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two a night after his walk-off homer and New York overcame several sloppy moments to beat Tampa Bay.
New York had lost six of seven before winning its past two games against the AL East-leading Rays. Tampa Bay dropped two in a row for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees.
Jordan Montgomery (3-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for New York, and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. Aroldis Chapman worked out of the jam in the ninth for his 12th save.
Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik’s sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Toronto a victory over struggling Miami.
Bo Bichette tied it with a two-run triple in the ninth, and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homers to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season in its temporary Buffalo home.
Anthony Castro (1-1) pitched a hitless ninth for the win. Reliever Yimi García (3-4) took the loss.
Corey Dickerson, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Aguilar and Marte homered for Miami, which has lost five straight. Marlins starter Pablo López tied his career high with nine strikeouts over four innings.
Rockies 6, Rangers 3
DENVER — Joshua Fuentes homered to back a strong outing from Antonio Senzatela as Colorado dealt Texas its 14th straight road loss.
Fuentes also doubled, singled and scored three runs to rally the Rockies to their third consecutive win. Raimel Tapia had two doubles and an RBI single.
Texas has lost eight in a row overall, all on its current road trip that ends Thursday at Coors Field.
Senzatela (2-5) allowed three runs — one earned — in 7 2/3 innings.
Dodgers 14, Cardinals 3
LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Bellinger led the onslaught with a franchise-record six RBIs in the inning. After Paul Goldschmidt homered to put St. Louis ahead 1-0, Bellinger’s two-run single gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, he hit his sixth career slam.
The 11-run inning surpassed the previous mark of 10, which had been done at least four times, most recently in the first inning on April 25, 2008, at Colorado. It was the second time in less than a year the Dodgers had an 11-run first. They put up the same number in Game 3 of last year’s NL Championship Series against Atlanta.
Mookie Betts also had two hits as the Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the first.
Zach McKinstry, who had a two-run single, Justin Turner and Betts also had RBIs in the inning. The Dodgers had seven of their 10 hits in the first and led 11-1 at the end of the inning.
St. Louis starter Carlos Martínez (3-5) went two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander allowed 10 runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout in the second-shortest start of his career.
Athletics 6, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Sean Manaea pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for his second shutout this season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Wednesday night.
Mitch Moreland's two-run homer capped a five-run third inning, giving the A’s their third straight win and manager Bob Melvin his 800th with Oakland.
Mark Canha opened the scoring with a two-run double off starter Chris Flexen (5-3), then scored on Matt Olson’s RBI single. Moreland followed with his fifth home run of the season.
Manaea (4-2) faced the minimum through the fourth inning with the help of a double play, one of three he got in the game. He loaded the bases with a two-out walk to Jake Fraley in the fifth, but ended Seattle’s only serious threat by retiring J.P. Crawford on a weak grounder.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd, rain
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd, rain
