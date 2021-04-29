Twins 10, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Byron Buxton homered on Logan Allen’s second pitch and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver hit two homers and the struggling Twins connected six times to end a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 thumping of the Cleveland Indians.
Marlins 6, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games, leading the Miami Marlins over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.
Aguilar’s tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley with two outs in the fourth inning put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins won the three-game series. The Brewers are 9-3 on the road but just 5-7 at home this season.
Red Sox 1, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom and the punchless New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.
Yankees 7, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Domingo Germán won his second straight start, combining with Michael King on a four-hitter, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 Wednesday night.
Mike Ford put the Yankees ahead in the second inning with his second home run in 16 at-bats this season.
Nationals 8, Blue Jays 2
DUNEDIN. Fla. — Erick Fedde went six strong innings, Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat Toronto 8-2 in George Springer’s Blue Jays debut Wednesday night.
Fedde (2-2) allowed one run and two hits, including a fifth-inning solo homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three.
Rays 2, Athletics 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings Wednesday night and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0.
Glasnow (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks, dealing the Athletics their third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.
Royals 9, Pirates 6
PITTSBURGH — Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs as Kansas City improved to a major league-best 15-8.
Soler’s doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings.
Kyle Zimmer (2-0) got the last two outs of the fifth, and Josh Staumont retired four straight batters for third save.
Mitch Keller (1-3) walked five in 2 1/3 innings, allowed four runs and needed 83 pitches to get seven outs.
Braves 10, Cubs 0
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, and Huascar Ynoa (2-1) gave up four hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Ynoa also hit his first big league home run, helping Atlanta win its third straight.
Chicago was shut out for the second consecutive night and has lost five in a row.
Freddie Freeman had four hits.
Cardinals 5, Phillies 3
ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup and drove in the go-ahead run, helping Philadelphia beat St. Louis after Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch.
Harper left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit in his left cheek on a 96.9 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera (0-1).
Cabrera hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius, with a 94 mph fastball. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.
Angels 4, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rookie Chris Rodriguez pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for the win, and Anthony Rendon and Jose Iglesias hit two-run singles in the first off Dane Dunning (1-1).
Rodriguez (2-0) entered to begin the third inning after Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits, including two-out RBI singles by Nate Lowe and Willie Calhoun. The 22-year-old right-hander walked none and allowed only a one-out single to Adolis García, his final batter in the sixth inning.
Four relievers combined for seven innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.
Astros 7, Mariners 5
HOUSTON — Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during an eighth-inning rally past Seattle.
Houston has won six of its last seven and handed Seattle its third straight loss.
The Astros scored four times in the eighth without an extra-base hit. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero (2-1) with one out. An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder’s choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel.
Detroit at White Sox, postponed
CHICAGO — The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox had their game Wednesday night postponed by rain and will make it up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday.
Padres 12, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded triple during a six-run fifth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kim Ha-Seong each had two hits and two RBIs, and San Diego overcame starter Ryan Weathers’ early injury in a win over Arizona.
Machado’s triple capped a string of seven straight hits for the Padres, who got only one runner as far as second base in the first four innings against Arizona emergency starter Riley Smith (1-1).
Kim and Tatis had RBI singles in the fifth, Kim had his first career two-RBI game and Jake Cronenworth hit a pinch-homer for San Diego, which broke an 11-game losing streak at Chase Field. Jorge Mateo added a two-run homer in the ninth, his first in the majors.
Giants 7, Rockies 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat Colorado.
Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in center field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. A backup in New York’s star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player.
Wood (3-0) held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career. He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks.
