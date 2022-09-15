Pirates 10, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and Pittsburgh finished a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.
Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke’Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits.
Astros 2, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and Houston beat Detroit for a seven-game season sweep.
Javier (9-9) struck out eight and walked none. He retired 13 in a row before Riley Greene’s two-out single in the sixth.
Rockies 3, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Colorado starter Kyle Freeland outpitched Dylan Cease and put a dent in Chicago’s push for a playoff spot.
The White Sox fell four games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 19 remaining. Chicago travels to Cleveland for a makeup game Thursday, and the teams return to Chicago for a three-game series starting Sept. 20.
Giants 4, Braves 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Wynns drove in three runs, Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings before leaving with a blister and San Francisco slowed Atlanta to win the series.
Atlanta lost two of three to the sub-.500 Giants. The Braves remained a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.
J.D. Davis added two hits and an RBI for the Giants, who have won four of five.
Mariners 6, Padres 1
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit the fourth leadoff home run of his rookie season, Eugenio Suárez and Carlos Santana both went deep, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday.
Seattle rebounded quickly from being shut out for the first time in nearly three months and split the brief two-game set. Rodríguez hit the first pitch thrown by Padres starter Mike Clevinger (5-7) for his 26th home run.
Rodríguez later nabbed his 25th stolen base, making him the third rookie in league history to have at least 25 steals and 25 homers in their first season. But unlike Chris Young in 2007 and Mike Trout in 2012, Rodriguez reached the 25/25 plateau in his debut season. Both Young and Trout reached the majors late in the previous season, but were still considered rookies.
Blue Jays 5, Rays 1
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, and Toronto beat Tampa Bay to ensure winning a rare five-game series against a wild card rival.
Toronto (81-62) has won three of four from the Rays (79-63), who dropped one game behind Seattle (80-82) heading into Thursday’s series finale, Those teams are in the three AL wild-card positions for the expanded playoffs, with Baltimore (75-67) four games behind the Rays.
Guerrero homered off Drew Rasmussen (10-5) in the first inning, his 28th home run this season.
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Aaron Judge didn’t homer and Gleyber Torres only sorta did to send AL East-leading New York past Boston, completing a two-game sweep.
A day after homering twice to reach 57 for the season — four short of Roger Maris’ AL record — Judge went 1 for 4 with a walk. He singled in the fifth after Aaron Hicks reached on an error, putting runners on first and second.
Cubs 6, Mets 3
NEW YORK — David Peterson got only one out and the slumping New York Mets fell behind early as Chicago completed a three-game sweep.
The NL East leaders lost their fifth consecutive home game and dropped to 5-7 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and the Cubs — all more than 20 games under .500 this season.
Phillies 6, Marlins 1
MIAMI — J.T. Realmuto homered twice against his former team, Bryce Harper also went deep and Philadelphia downed Miami.
Philadelphia holds the second NL wild-card spot by 2 1/2 games after third-place San Diego lost earlier at Seattle.
Kyle Gibson (10-6) threw six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander gave up six hits, struck out seven and reached double-digit victories for the seventh time in his career.
Orioles 6, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Gunnar Henderson drove in four runs, Jorge Mateo homered and Baltimore beat Washington to complete a two-game sweep.
Baltimore pulled within four games of Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild card. The Orioles begin a three-game series Friday at wild-card leader Toronto — and trail the Blue Jays by 5 1/2 games.
Twins 4, Royals 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and Minnesota, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, blanked Kansas City.
Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple of hits for the Twins, five games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 21 remaining.
Cardinals 4, Brewers 1
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped St. Louis extend its NL Central lead by beating Milwaukee.
Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the most ever by a pitcher-catcher duo in the majors. They eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 held by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.
The 41-year-old Wainwright (11-9) gave up just one run in five innings despite allowing eight hits. He threw 98 pitches.
Molina gave him a boost, throwing out Kolten Wong attempting to steal on the back end of a strikeout to end the third. Molina also put the Cardinals ahead for good with a tiebreaking single in the second.
Athletics 8, Rangers 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — Stephen Vogt’s routine grounder with two outs in the ninth inning glanced off Texas shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, scoring the go-ahead run as the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Rangers 8-7 on Wednesday night.
The A’s trailed 7-6 entering the ninth. Pinch-hitter Sheldon Neuse led off with a single and Vimael Machin tied it with a two-out double.
Vogt then pulled a grounder and Seager, shifted to the right side of the diamond, misplayed for an error that let Machin score.
The A’s are now 2-71 when trailing after seven innings.
Tyler Cyr (1-0) got five outs for his first big league win. Jose Leclerc (0-3) took the loss.
