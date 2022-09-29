Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.
Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.
The ball dropped into Toronto’s bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.
Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.
Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees. Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Judge had gone seven games without a home run — his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees’ 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season. The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.
Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Pirates 4, Reds 3 (10 innings)
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman had a two-out single in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth.
Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong. and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie it.
Guardians 2, Rays 1 (10 innings)
CLEVELAND — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a base-loaded single in the 10th inning to lift AL Central champion Cleveland past Tampa Bay.
Rosario lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.
Tigers 2, Royals 1
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.
MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. He has 1,845 RBIs, moving him past Carl Yastrzemski for 12th place on the career list.
Nationals 3, Braves 2 (10 innings)
WASHINGTON — CJ Abrams drove in the winning run in the 10th inning for his third hit to lift Washington past Atlanta.
The Braves dropped a game behind the New York Mets in the NL East, with the teams set to open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.
Red Sox 3, Orioles 1
BOSTON — Anthony Santander and Baltimore were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a loss to Boston, hurting the Orioles’ chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.
Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles lost for the fourth time in five games.
Mets 5, Marlins 4 (10 innings)
NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past Miami and back into sole possession of the NL East lead.
By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets.
Twins 7, White Sox 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs, Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits and the Twins sent Chicago to its eighth straight loss.
When Seattle beat Texas later, the Twins and the White Sox were eliminated from the wild-card race.
Cubs 3, Phillies 1
CHICAGO — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel’s three-run homer in the fifth inning in Philadelphia’s loss to Chicago.
Philadelphia dropped its fourth consecutive game. Trying for their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Phillies are just a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third NL wild card.
Brewers 5, Cardinals 1
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost Milwaukee’s playoff hopes with a victory over NL Central champion St. Louis.
The victory, Milwaukee’s first since Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the Phillies’ loss to the Chicago Cubs, moved the Brewers within a game of Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card spot with seven to play.
Diamondbacks 5, Astros 2 (10 innings)
HOUSTON — Houston squandered an opportunity to wrap up the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks past the Astros.
Carson Kelly started the Arizona 10th on second and advanced when Geraldo Perdomo led off with a bunt single against Will Smith (0-3).
Mariners 3, Rangers 1
SEATTLE — George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and Seattle beat Texas.
Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2001, Seattle rebounded after dropping the series opener Tuesday night.
Giants 6, Rockies 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford Proctor also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the seventh straight time.
