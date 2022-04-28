Angels 9, Guardians 5
ANAHEIM — Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and finished a single shy of the cycle, Shohei Ohtani showed off his two-way prowess and the surging Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians for their fourth consecutive victory Wednesday night.
Mike Trout added a pair of RBI doubles and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for the Angels, who look for their first four-game sweep over Cleveland at The Big A since 1982 on Thursday afternoon.
The Guardians dropped their sixth straight despite José Ramírez’s two home runs. The All-Star third baseman had two-run shots in the first and eighth innings.
Ward’s slam off Zach Plesac (1-2) in the second inning was the third of his career and gave the Angels a 6-2 lead.
The right fielder also had a leadoff double in the first and a triple in the sixth. He scored four times.
With a chance at the cycle in the seventh, he flied out to end the inning.
Ward missed the first eight games of the season due to a right groin strain, but is batting .395 since returning to the lineup. He has three home runs in the series, including the first multi-homer game of his career on Monday.
Ohtani (2-2) won his second straight start, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. The reigning AL MVP — who came into the game batting .213 on the season and 3 for 20 during the homestand — also had his first three-hit game of the season and drove in a run.
Cardinals 10, Mets 5
ST. LOUIS — The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.
Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.
New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. López zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for López to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.
White Sox 7, Royals 3
CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the White Sox stopped an eight-game slide.
The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left.
Brewers 3, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh, leading the Brewers to the victory.
Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter. Ashby pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Trevor Gott (1-0) earned the win, and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 10th save.
Neither team got a hit until the sixth inning. Ashby’s no-hit bid ended when Bryan Reynolds hit a hard shot that deflected off the glove of third baseman Mike Brosseau for a single. Kolten Wong had a one-out double in the top of the sixth off Bryse Wilson for the Brewers’ first hit.
Padres 8, Reds 5
CINCINNATI — Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer for San Diego, and MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings.
Gore (2-0) allowed a run and five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games. Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including a leadoff homer in the eighth. Taylor Rogers got one out for his sixth save.
Rays 3, Mariners 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen struck out nine in six shutout innings, and Tampa Bay stopped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.
Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run homer for the Rays. Rasmussen (1-1) permitted two hits and walked one, and Andrew Kittredge got four outs for his third save in three tries.
Phillies 7, Rockies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper had three hits and Odubel Herrera homered, leading the Phillies to their third straight win over the Rockies.
Herrera and Didi Gregorius each drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which has outscored Colorado 25-8 in the series. Ranger Suárez (2-0) pitched six innings of three-run ball for the win.
Yankees 5, Orioles 2
NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Joey Gallo also homered for New York for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one.
Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games.
Marlins 2, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Miami’s Pablo López lowered his majors-best ERA to 0.39 by throwing six shutout innings.
Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who moved above .500 for the first time in 2022.
Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts had four hits and the Red Sox celebrated the return of manager Alex Cora by snapping a four-game losing streak.
Cora rejoined the Red Sox after missing the past six games because of COVID-19. Boston went 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable while Cora was away.
Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with four singles and a walk. Michael Wacha (2-0) earned his second straight win, allowing one run and four hits in six innings.
Cubs 6, Braves 3 (10 innings)
ATLANTA — Willson Contreras hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning, Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run homer, and Chicago beat Atlanta.
Contreras lined his double to the left field wall off Tyler Matzek (0-1) to drive in automatic runner Ian Happ. After Frank Schwindel struck out, Wisdom launched a drive into the left-center seats for his third homer of the season.
Twins 5, Tigers 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as the Twins won their sixth game in a row.
Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Minnesota.
Astros 4, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and Cristian Javier won his first start of the season as Houston beat Texas.
Javier (1-0) allowed two runs in five innings. He was promoted to the role of sixth starter thanks to 8 1/3 shutout innings in three relief appearances.
Athletics 1, Giants 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Paul Blackburn and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, making Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer stand up for the Oakland Athletics in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco that ended the Giants’ five-game winning streak Wednesday night.
Blackburn (3-0) allowed three hits in five innings, lowering his ERA to 1.35. The right-hander pitched around traffic, inducing three double-play grounders in the first three innings — including a difficult 3-6-1 turn to end the third after the Giants had loaded the bases.
Domingo Acevedo, Sam Moll, Zach Jackson and Kirby Snead combined for three scoreless innings. Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth and got help from instant replay for his fourth save while helping the A’s to their second shutout in three games.
Wilmer Flores appeared to reach on an infield single leading off the ninth when he outran first baseman Seth Brown to the bag after a short grounder. Brown was positioned far away from the base when he fielded the ball and Flores was initially ruled safe before the call was overturned on replay.
