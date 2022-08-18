Reds 1, Phillies 0
CINCINNATI — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, sending Cincinnati to the win.
Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second on Alejo Lopez’s single and hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle.
It was the first run allowed by Domínguez (6-4) since July 10. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win.
Cubs 3, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, lifting the Cubs to the victory.
With two out and Franmil Reyes aboard after a leadoff double, Gomes hit a soft liner to right against Steve Cishek. Gomes played for the Nationals from 2019-21.
Twins 4, Royals 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Twins beat the Royals for a three-game sweep.
Jose Miranda hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central.
After Mahle left in the third, Pagán (4-6), Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout. A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1
TORONTO — George Springer broke a scoreless tie with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Wednesday behind a stellar effort by Ross Stripling.
Springer’s liner to center was career hit No. 1,000, and Toronto poured it on from there. Santiago Espinal followed Springer with a two-run double, and Alejandro Kirk capped the Blue Jays’ six-run seventh with another two-run double.
Padres 10, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the first inning, Ha-Seong Kim also drove in four runs, and San Diego avoided a three-game sweep by Miami.
Cronenworth’s two-out blast against Pablo López (7-8) was his 12th homer this season and second career grand slam.
Adrían Morejón (2-0) relieved Padres starter Mike Clevinger in the fifth and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Red Sox 8, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Christian Arroyo had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Verdugo reached base five times and 42-year-old Rich Hill won for the first time in nearly two months in Boston’s victory over Pittsburgh.
The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games and got back to .500 at 59-59. Boston in four games behind Toronto in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot.
Yankees 8, Rays 7 (10 innings)
NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight, and the struggling New York Yankees salvaged an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
Gleyber Torres singled leading off the 10th off Jalen Beeks (2-2) and Anthony Rizzo walked before Donaldson lifted a one-strike, 97 mph fastball to the short porch in right field.
Aroldis Chapman (2-3) gave up three runs in the top of the 10th for New York, which entered having lost three straight and 12 of 15.
Guardians 8, Tigers 4
CLEVELAND — All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as Cleveland scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying to beat Detroit.
Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed Rosario and Owen Miller added run-scoring singles in the eighth for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland trailed 4-1 in the sixth and 4-2 entering the eighth.
Mets 9, Braves 7
ATLANTA — Brett Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets defeated the Braves 9-7 Wednesday night to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak.
The NL East-leading Mets jumped to a 6-1 lead and barely made it stand up to push their advantage over the Braves back to 4 1/2 games.
Vaughn Grissom had a two-run single in the ninth, but Trevor May retired Ronald Acuña Jr. on a flyout to the warming track to end the game.
Cardinals 5, Rockies 1
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery picked up his third win in as many starts with St. Louis, and Nolan Gorman drove in three runs in a victory over Colorado.
St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13 home games and beat Colorado for the 11th straight time at home while improving to a season-best 14 games over .500 at 65-51.
Colorado lost its fourth in a row and has dropped 18 of 26 since the All-Star break.
Athletics 7, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Sean Murphy had his second two-homer game and rookie Shea Langeliers hit his first major league home run in his second game with Oakland.
Murphy pulled a solo home run to left field in the first inning, launched an opposite-field, two-run shot in the third doubled and scored in the eighth inning. Langeliers, from nearby Keller, Texas, homered on an 0-2 pitch with one on during Oakland’s four-run eighth inning.
Astros 3, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and Houston ended Chicago’s five-game winning streak.
The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series. The White Sox trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by two games.
Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth, and Arizona rallied past San Francisco.
New Arizona outfielder Stone Garrett had a tying double in the fourth for his first career hit in his highly anticipated major league debut after eight seasons in the minors.
J.D. Davis hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth for San Francisco and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected in the third, but Dominic Leone (3-4) couldn’t hold it to give Carlos Rodón a fourth straight winning start.
