Diamondbacks 8, Marlins 7
MIAMI — Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Wednesday after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.
Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.
Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.
Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire. Video of the foreign-substance check showed Bellino staring at Bumgarner while he repeatedly patted his hand, but Bellino said he didn’t think that was a factor in the ejection.
Braves 9, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning.
Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.
Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (3-1), who grew up about three hours north of Citi Field in Clifton Park, pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball.
Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four.
Tigers 3, Pirates 2, 1st game
Pirates 7, Tigers 2, 2nd game
DETROIT — Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during Detroit’s three-run fifth inning, and the Tigers edged the Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Tigers finished with just three hits, but they scored three unearned runs on their way to their second victory in nine games. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.
Dillon Peters pitched 3.1 innings for Pittsburgh, stretching his season-long scoreless streak to 16.2 innings. Bryse Wilson (0-1) struck out six in 3.2 innings, but was charged with the loss.
Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh inning to help the Pirates top Detroit and split the doubleheader.
With the game tied at 2, Tigers reliever Drew Hutchinson (0-2) walked Ben Gemel to start the seventh and Reynolds hit a bloop double to left.
Cardinals 10, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings for St. Louis, and Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs.
Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out single to Michael Taylor in the third against the weak-hitting Royals, whose only other baserunners against the 40-year-old right-hander came on a fielder’s choice, an error and a walk.
Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for St. Louis and finished with three RBIs, one of them coming against struggling Royals starter Kris Bubic (0-3), who retired just one batter before he was pulled after 24 pitches.
Padres 5, Guardians 4, 1st game
Guardians 6, Padres 5, 2nd game (10 innings)
CLEVELAND — San Diego’s Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the first game of a doubleheader.
Machado connected in the third inning off Zach Plesac (1-3), and Austin Nola delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth as the Padres won for the sixth time in seven games — all on the road.
Steven Wilson (3-0) got the win despite walking two in the fifth, and Taylor Rodgers pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
Rookie Steven Kwan’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave Cleveland the split in the doubleheader’s nightcap against San Diego.
Cleveland trailed 5-2 in the eighth inning before tying it on consecutive RBIs singles by Andrés Giménez, Austin Hedges and pinch-hitter Josh Naylor.
Astros 7, Mariners 2
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning, helping Houston close out a three-game series sweep.
Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros, and Michael Brantley drove in two runs.
Verlander permitted two runs in 6.2 innings. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Houston star Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin area in the fourth inning. He was replaced at second base to start the fifth, and the team said he left the game with right groin soreness.
Rays 3, Athletics 0
OAKLAND — Manuel Margot hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Rays blanked the Athletics to complete a three-game sweep.
Margot came up with the bases loaded and two outs against Zach Jackson (0-1) and served an opposite-field single to right, scoring Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.
Domingo Acevedo balked in another run to make it 3-0.
Rangers 2, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Brad Miller hit a two-run single in the 10th inning to give Texas a win over Philadelphia.
Marcus Semien doubled and had two hits for the Rangers, who have won a season-high four in a row after sweeping the two-game series with the Phillies.
Nick Castellanos doubled and had three hits for Philadelphia. The Phillies have lost four of five since a four-game winning streak.
Orioles 9, Twins 4
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins and Ramón Urías each hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s six-run third inning for a win over Minnesota.
The first-place Twins lost for the just the second time in 13 games. Dylan Bundy (3-2) allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3.2 innings against his former team. Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota.
Kyle Bradish gave up four runs and six hits in four innings, but the Baltimore bullpen was solid the rest of the way. Cionel Pérez (1-0) went two innings to earn the win.
Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1
TORONTO — Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 Wednesday night to end New York’s winning streak at 11.
Matt Chapman homered and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) allowed a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on. Kikuchi walked one and struck out a season-high seven.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson’s hit. Aaron Hicks struck out and Joey Gallo walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grounded out to end it.
White Sox 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
José Abreu and Leury García homered for the White Sox, who overcame an early 3-1 deficit.
Giolito (1-1) reached double digits in strikeouts for the 14th time since joining the White Sox in 2017. He allowed three hits in 5.2 innings, including home runs by Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom in the second. Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his seventh save.
Brewers 18, Reds 4
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs in a blowout of reeling Cincinnati.
Tellez broke a 2-all tie and put the Brewers ahead for good with a 453-foot grand slam off Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-5) in the third inning.
Kolten Wong also homered for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen went 4 for 5, scored twice and had four RBIs. Christian Yelich was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Rockies 5, Nationals 2
DENVER — Jose Iglesias had a two-run double and Connor Joe a two-run triple in consecutive at-bats in the fourth inning after a crucial error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, and Colorado rallied to beat Washington.
Charlie Blackmon added an RBI groundout in the five-run inning, while Austin Gomber (2-2) pitched 6.2 strong innings in the Rockies’ fourth win in five games.
Lane Thomas hit his first homer and Cesar Hernandez went 2 for 4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games for the Nationals, who committed three errors.
