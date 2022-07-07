Tigers 8, Guardians 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his three-RBI day and Detroit completed its first four-game sweep of Cleveland since 2013.
Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings. Four Tigers relievers combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief.
Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (4-4) gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings.
Cubs 2, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames. The Cubs took two of three at Milwaukee and have followed a 10-game losing streak by winning four straight series.
White Sox 9, Twins 8 (10 innings)
CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give Chicago the win over Minnesota.
The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins.
Blue Jays 2, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off Domingo Acevedo (1-2) and Toronto rallied past Oakland to snap a five-game skid.
The Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman homered against his former team for the second straight day.
Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.
Blue Jays starter José Berríos pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Adam Cimber (8-2) followed with two perfect frames.
Mets 8, Reds 3 (10 innings)
CINCINNATI — Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and New York rallied to beat Cincinnati.
Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3.
Dominic Smith’s double off Dauri Moreta (0-2) drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo’s shot sent the NL East leaders to their 20th series win this season.
Yankees 16, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Aaron Judge hit a grand slam for his major league-leading 30th home run and the New York Yankees routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game interleague series.
Luis Severino pitched six dominant innings and Aaron Hicks also had a grand slam as New York scored 11 runs in the eighth and ninth and halted a two-game skid.
Orioles 2, Rangers 1
BALTIMORE — Spenser Watkins pitched more than six innings for the first time in his career, and Baltimore beat for its first three-game sweep of the season.
Watkins (2-1) allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Jorge López earned his 14th save after blowing his last two chances.
Nationals 3, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and shook off Kyle Schwarber’s second consecutive two-homer game, helping last-place Washington beat Philadelphia.
Luis Garcia hit a two-run double in the seventh inning off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (5-6) for a 3-2 lead.
Schwarber’s two homers off Gray (7-5) increased his NL-best total to 27. Only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has more homers with 29.
Rays 7, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Corey Kluber worked six scoreless innings and Tampa Bay spoiled the major league debut of Brayan Bello, the top pitching prospect in Boston’s system.
With a fastball topping out at 97 mph, the 23-year-old Bello (0-1) worked four up-and-down innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
Braves 3, Cardinals 0
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers, Max Fried threw six strong innings and Atlanta beat slumping St. Louis.
Fried (9-2) and Miles Mikolas (5-7) each threw four scoreless innings before Ozuna led off the fifth with his 17th homer deep into the left-field seats. Rosario followed with his first homer. Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud added back-to-back doubles off Mikolas in the sixth, giving Atlanta a 3-0 lead.
Royals 7, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all homered as the Kansas City Royals roughed up Cristian Javier early and held on for a 7-4 win over Houston on Wednesday night, ending the Astros’ major league-best eight-game winning streak.
Javier (6-4) had allowed one hit in 14 innings over his last two starts, which included seven innings of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees on June 25. He struck out 27 in those two appearances, both wins. But the Royals got to him almost immediately.
Giants 7, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking bases-loaded double in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied from an early four-run deficit, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Wednesday night and snapping a six-game skid.
The victory helped the Giants avoid a series sweep. The Diamondbacks, who were 2-17 against San Francisco last season, won the first two games of the series.
Darin Ruf hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer off Joe Mantiply (1-2) in the eighth inning, tying the game at 4. Slater, also pinch-hitting, led off the inning with a bunt single.
In the ninth, Mantiply hit Mike Yastrzemski with a pitch and Sean Poppen came on for Arizona. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores singled and, after a forceout, Tommy La Stella walked to load the bases. Slater then drilled a line drive past first base, scoring the go-ahead runs. Austin Wynns followed with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to three runs.
