Marlins 8, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Jesus Sanchez’s second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning and Miami rallied past Washington.
After an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and fielder’s-choice groundout by Lewin Diaz tied the score, Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan (5-7) to left center for his 12th homer of the season.
Tigers 4, Brewers 1
DETROIT — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and Detroit beat Milwaukee to complete a two-game sweep.
Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.
Blue Jays 6, Rays 3
TORONTO — Bo Bichette homered and drove in five runs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Wednesday.
Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single. The Blue Jays improved to 13-2 in September to move ahead of Boston and the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card before those teams play later Wednesday.
Tampa Bay lost for the fifth time in seven games. The AL East leaders are 6-8 in September after going 21-6 in August. Mike Zunino hit his 30th homer and Brett Phillips also connected.
Red Sox 9, Mariners 4 (10)
SEATTLE — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Wednesday to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.
Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy’s passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th to break open a 3-3 game. J.D. Martinez, Schwarber and Vazquez added run-scoring hits as Boston beat the Mariners for the second day in a row.
Pirates 5, Reds 4
PITTSBURGH — Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning, and Pittsburgh handed Cincinnati its seventh loss in nine games.
Cincinnati entered the day half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League.
Chris Stratton (6-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates.
After falling behind by two in the first, Pittsburgh took the lead with three runs in the third.
Phillies 6, Cubs 4
PHILADELPHIA — Andrew Knapp scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to bolster Philadelphia’s tenuous playoff push with a win over Chicago.
The Phillies bullpen blew it in the late innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado that tied it 4-all in the eighth. Matt Duffy hit a solo shot off Ian Kennedy (2-1) in the ninth and tied it at 5.
Yankees 4, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and New York beat Baltimore for its third straight win.
Gio Urshela launched a two-run homer for the Yankees, who kept pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings as all three teams won.
Austin Hays homered twice for the Orioles, including a two-out, two-run drive in the eighth off Chad Green for a 3-2 lead.
Indians 12, Twins 3
MINNESOTA — Cal Quantrill turned in a strong start, and Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes homered to help Cleveland rout Minnesota.
José Ramírez and Myles Straw each had three of Cleveland’s 14 hits, and Mercado and Bradley each drove in three runs. Ramírez had two RBIs to reach 90 for the season for the Indians.
Miguel Sanó had the only two hits for Minnesota against Quantrill (6-3), including a three-run homer in the seventh.
Cardinals 11, Mets 4
NEW YORK — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis’ four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic outfield defense in beating New York for their fifth straight victory.
Harrison Bader homered, drove in three runs and made a timely grab at the center-field fence to help Jon Lester improve to 9-1 against the Mets.
Astros 7, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jake Meyers and Marwin Gonzalez hit consecutive homers in a three-run second inning, Kyle Tucker homered among his three hits, and Jose Urquidy allowed one run and two hits in six innings as Houston beat Texas.
Urquidy (7-3) struck out six and walked one in beating Texas for third time in four career starts, helping the AL West-leading Astros win for the third time in four games.
Rockies 3, Braves 2 (10)
ATLANTA — Raimel Tapia hit a tiebreaking single off A.J. Minter in the 10th inning, scoring Colton Welker from third base and lifting Colorado over Atlanta.
Atlanta’s NL East lead was trimmed to 3½ games over Philadelphia as the Braves attempt to win the division for the fourth straight year. Colorado was 28 games back in the NL West.
Athletics 12, Royals 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, Josh Harrison drove in three runs and Elvis Andrus had four hits as Oakland held on through a nervy ninth inning.
The A’s ended a three-game skid and remained 3 1/2 games back of Toronto, Boston and New York in the AL wild-card chase.
Oakland’s Sean Manaea (10-9) allowed five runs in five innings.
Padres 9, Giants 6
SAN FRANCISCO — Fernando Tatis Jr. matched his career high with four hits, Jurickson Profar homered and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game skid, holding off San Francisco 9-6 Wednesday night and ending the Giants' nine-game winning streak.
Adam Frazier got four hits and Manny Machado doubled twice for the Padres, who trail St. Louis by one game for the second NL wild-card spot.
San Francisco had its lead in the NL West cut to 1 1/2 games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, with both teams already assured playoff spots. The majors-best Giants (95-51) held the club’s longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2004.
The Giants hit four solo homers: pinch-hitter Thairo Estrada in the third, Kris Bryant in the sixth, then late lineup addition Steven Duggar and Brandon Belt each connected in the seventh.
