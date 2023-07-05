Cubs Brewers Baseball

Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out the Milwaukee Brewers’ Owen Miller at home to end the 11th inning on Tuesday in Milwaukee. The Cubs won 7-6.

 

 Morry Gash

Cubs 7, Brewers 6 (11)

MILWAUKEE — Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.