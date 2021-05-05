Giants 12, Rockies 4, 1st game
Rockies 8, Giants 6, 2nd game
DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run, two-out homer off Camilo Doval (0-1) to cap a comeback from a 6-2 in the final inning, giving Colorado a doubleheader split.
Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener. Belt homered in the second game and had seven RBIs in the doubleheader.
German Márquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning. Matt Wisler (1-2) retired Colorado’s final five batters.
Ben Bowden (1-2) got his first big league win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the second game.
Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 3
MIAMI — NL RBI leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3.
The score was 3-all when Miguel Rojas led off the eighth with a double against Kevin Ginkel (0-1), and Rojas came home on Aguilar’s single. Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.
Lewis Brinson hit a three-run homer off Alex Young to complete the scoring for the Marlins, who totaled four runs while being swept last weekend in a three-game series at Washington.
Arizona briefly pulled even in the top of the eighth on Eduardo Escobar’s RBI single, and catcher Sandy León mishandled a bunt for Miami’s third error, loading the bases with none out.
Braves 6, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Huascar Ynoa hit a grand slam and pitched seven stress-free innings in a dominant two-way performance, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals.
Ynoa blasted a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning, extending his left arm on the follow-through like a polished slugger. It was the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.
White Sox 9, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Dylan Cease (2-0) pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and got two doubles and a single in his first pro plate appearances. Cease became the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game.
After the first pitch was delayed more than an hour by rain, the White Sox roughed up Jeff Hoffman (2-2) for three runs in the first.
Jose Abreu, who had two hits in his previous 19 at-bats, hit his sixth homer of the season and had three RBIs.
Yankees 7, Astros 3
NEW YORK — Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in Houston's return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans.
In Houston’s first visit to the Bronx since its sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.
A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans.
Bregman homered in the first inning to momentarily hush those haters, but his miscue in the sixth with the game tied 3-3 doomed Houston.
Phillies 6, Brewers 5
PHILADELPHIA — Andrew McCutchen had a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller hit a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola.
Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.
Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.
Red Sox 11, Tigers 7
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and Boston sent Detroit to its sixth straight loss.
Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández also went deep for Boston, which led 8-2 after three innings. The Tigers have lost 11 of 12, dropping to a big league-worst 8-22.
Nick Pivetta (4-0) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, and Matt Barnes got five outs for his his seventh save.
Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5, striking out twice and grounding into two double plays. The 11-time All-Star is batting .105 (6 for 57).
Rangers 6, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th off Brandon Waddell (0-1), his third hit.
Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.
Joely Rodríguez (1-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff single before getting a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder for his eighth save in as many chances.
Taylor Rogers allowed Willie Cahoun’s leadoff homer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly in the ninth, which followed third baseman Josh Donaldson’s fielding error on Charlie Culberson’s grounder.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, postponed
ST. LOUIS — The scheduled game Tuesday night between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of rain.
The teams will make it up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT. Both games will be set for seven innings.
Indians 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harold Ramirez hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and Cleveland rallied from a 3-0 deficit.
Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren (1-1) and Cal Quantrill shut out the Royals over the final four innings as the Indians improved to 14-1 this season when scoring at least four runs.
Royals reliever Josh Staumont (0-1) walked Franmil Reyes in the eighth before Ramirez guided a pitch just inside the foul line for the go-ahead run. Josh Naylor followed with an RBI single and Bauers capped the inning.
Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1
OAKLAND — Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie’s two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin (3-3), who allowed three hits and struck out a career-high nine over eight smooth innings.
Yusmeiro Petit finished the 2-hour, 18-minute game for his seventh career save and first since 2017 with the Angels.
The A’s improved to an AL-best 19-12, second in the majors only to the Bay Area rival San Francisco Giants, and matched their season high of seven games over .500.
Mariners 5, Orioles 2
SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, became the 54th player in major league history to reach 20 home runs by his 90th game. He hit the milestone in game No. 88, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Seattle history.
The Mariners have won four of six and are 10-4 following a loss.
Seager opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth, then lifted a sac fly to right field with the bases loaded in the eighth, scoring Sam Haggerty. Seager leads the majors with a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position and has 19 RBIs in those situations.
Pirates 2, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Mitch Keller tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Keller (2-3) kept the Padres off balance by mixing his pitches effectively. He allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five.
The right-hander entered with an 8.20 ERA after his first five outings this season.
Keller also got his first major league hit, a single to right field in the fifth.
Four relievers combined to give up only one run in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates. Richard Rodriguez earned his fifth save by working a scoreless ninth.
Rays 8, Angels 3
ANAHEIM — Austin Meadows hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays capitalized on the Los Angeles Angels' fielding ineptitude for an 8-3 victory Tuesday night.
Kevin Kiermaier added a two-run double for the defending AL champions, who moved back above .500 with their third straight win. Tampa Bay's first four runs were abetted by the Angels' first three errors in a four-error performance by the majors' worst fielding team.
