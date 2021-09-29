Mets 5, Marlins 2, 1st game
Mets 2, Marlins 1, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard looked sharp in his brief but long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, and New York swept a doubleheader against Miami.
In the opener, Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs to help the Mets stop a five-game losing streak. Marcus Stroman (10-13) went five innings for his 10th win.
Syndergaard started the nightcap and threw nine of 10 pitches for strikes in a perfect first inning. Reliever Brad Hand (6-7) worked a perfect inning for his first win with the Mets.
Pirates 8, Cubs 6
PITTSBURGH — Colin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as Pittsburgh rallied to hand Chicago its seventh straight loss.
The Pirates scored four times in the sixth to move ahead 7-6 and Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh.
Orioles 4, Red Sox 2
BALTIMORE — Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help Baltimore rally past Chris Sale and stall Boston’s bid to enhance its playoff position.
Boston lost its fourth straight but remained a game ahead of Toronto for the second AL wild card. The Yankees lead the wild-card race.
Yankees 7, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run, Aaron Judge homered and New York beat Toronto to extend its lead atop the AL wild-card standings.
Gio Urshela added a solo homer and Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits and drove in a run as New York (90-67) won its seventh straight and moved two games in front of Boston in the wild card race with five games left.
Braves 2, Phillies 1
ATLANTA — Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and Atlanta escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat Philadelphia and move closer to its fourth consecutive NL East title.
Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card.
Twins 3, Tigers 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning.
Caleb Thielbar (7-0) was one of four relievers with scoreless innings in relief of starter Charlie Barnes. Alexander Colomé allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save.
Cardinals 6, Brewers 2
Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West.
St. Louis was 71-69 on Sept. 11 before the winning streak, the longest in team history and the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017.
Wainwright (17-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, throwing 102 pitches and stranding seven runners.
With the score 2-2 in the fifth, Paul Goldschmidt doubled off Jandel Gustave (1-1) and Tyler O’Neill followed with a single to right. The ball went under the glove of Avisail Garcia for a two-base error, and Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly made it 4-2.
White Sox 7, Reds 1
CHICAGO — Luis Robert homered twice, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two-hit ball over a season-high six innings, and Chicago beat Cincinnati as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention.
The Reds had won four straight but were knocked out of the NL playoff hunt mid-game when the St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee to lock up the second wild card.
Royals 6, Indians 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and Kansas City beat Cleveland.
Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118). He trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
Astros 4, Rays 3
HOUSTON — Tampa Bay’s JT Chargois walked two batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as Houston snapped a four-game skid and moved closer to securing a postseason berth.
Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve homered for the Astros.
The Rays took a 3-2 lead when Randy Arozarena hit a solo homer off Phil Maton (5-0) with one out in the ninth.
Rockies 3, Nationals 1
DENVER — Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and Colorado beat Washington.
Freeland (7-8) was cruising along until the seventh, when he walked in a run with two outs to make it 2-1. Reliever Tyler Kinley got Alcides Escobar to fly out and end the threat.
Giants 6, Diamondbacks 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco’s four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night.
The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns.
Mariners 4, Athletics 2
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit his 100th home run and third in two games, and the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second AL wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2.
Tyler Anderson pitched four innings on two days’ rest for the Mariners, who won their team-record 11th straight game over Oakland. The Mariners, 18 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018, has won four in a row and nine of 10.
