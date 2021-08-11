Brewers 4, Cubs 2, 1st game
Brewers 6, Cubs 3, 2nd game
CHICAGO — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.
The nightcap was delayed for an hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.
The NL Central leaders are a major league-best 36-19 on the road.
Patrick Wisdom homered for Chicago, which has dropped six straight.
In the opener, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in Milwaukee's 4-2 win. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep.
In the nightcap, the Brewers strung together hits to take command after Wisdom led off the fourth with an opposite-field homer to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.
Urías led off the fifth with a double and scored one out later on a double by Jackie Bradley Jr. García then pinch hit and walked to put runners on first and second.
Cardinals 4, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.
Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career home run to lead off the fourth inning.
Making his second start for the Cardinals since being acquired from the Twins in a July 30 trade, Happ struck out five and walked two. Happ took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Pirates on April 23 at Minnesota and wound up allowing one hit in 7 2/3 innings.
Relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes combined for three hitless innings. Reyes pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.
The Cardinals (56-56) reached .500 for the 22nd time this season. The Pirates’ losing streak was extended to six games and they have dropped 16 of 21.
Braves 3, Reds 2
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place teams.
Drew Smyly (8-3) recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision.
Will Smith gave up a one-out double to Kyle Farmer in the ninth. Smith walked Eugenio Suárez before pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas hit into a game-ending double play. Smith earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, suspended
NEW YORK — The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain.
Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.
Under pandemic rules, the regularly scheduled game between the teams Wednesday night will now be shortened to seven innings.
Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Dallas Keuchel, and Minnesota stopped Chicago's win streak at four games.
Rookie starter Griffin Jax (3-1) gave the Twins a career-high six innings, after falling behind 3-2 on consecutive homers by Adam Engel and José Abreu in the third. Jax struck out a career-best 10 batters with only one walk.
Keuchel (7-6) gave up four runs in six innings with only one strikeout . The left-hander walked four in six innings.
Rays 8, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Tampa Bay’s Francisco Mejía singled with the bases loaded in the ninth and Boston’s Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, helping the Rays extend their lead in the AL East to five games.
Mejía delivered a single to right. The ball skipped past Renfroe for an error and that allowed all three runners to score, giving Tampa Bay a 7-4 lead. The Rays added another run on Brandon Lowe’s single.
Louis Head shut down Boston in order in the ninth to finish off the Red Sox, who lost for the 10th time in 12 games.
Brandon Lowe also homered for the Rays, who also got a two-run double from pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi. Andrew Kittredge (8-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Tampa Bay.
Royals 8, Yankees 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and Kansas City rallied to beat New York.
Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.
Royals reliever Josh Staumont (2-2) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.
Athletics 4, Indians 3 (10)
CLEVELAND — Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and Oakland extended its winning streak to five games.
Indians reliever Nick Wittgren (2-5) retired the first two batters in the 10th before intentionally walking Matt Olson. Lowrie followed with a double to left field, scoring automatic runner Elvis Andrus.
Lou Trivino (5-4) pitched a scoreless ninth and Andrew Chafin earned his first save of the season.
A’s relievers Burch Smith, A.J. Puk, Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo, Trivino and Chafin held Cleveland hitless for the final six innings.
Astros 5, Rockies 0
HOUSTON — Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and Houston snapped Colorado's four-game winning streak.
Houston got to Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8) in the fourth, scoring three runs. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and Jones followed with his double. Jones and McCormick each finished with two hits. Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the fifth, and José Altuve added an RBI single in the sixth.
Odorizzi (5-6) scattered three hits and struck out three in five innings.
Tigers 9, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Willi Castro doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Detroit dealt Baltimore its sixth straight loss in a game that included a scary collision between two Tigers outfielders.
Center fielder Derek Hill and left fielder Akil Baddoo were shaken up after running into each other while chasing Anthony Santander’s eighth-inning fly ball. Hill made the catch, and both left the game, walking off the field after a bit of a delay.
Dodgers 5, Phillies 0
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain, and Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak, beating the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday night.
Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes.
Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed.
The gripping performances ended in a whimper and Phillies fans booed when reliever J.D. Hammer (1-1) headed to the bullpen to warm up at the end of the delay.
With the Phillies riding their longest winning streak in 10 years, the boos still rose when the bullpen failed to keep them in the game. Seager hit a solo shot off Hammer in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the year. Will Smith had an RBI single off Matt Moore that sent Trea Turner gliding across the plate for a 2-0 lead. AJ Pollock added a two-RBI single off Enyel De Los Santos to make it 4-0.
Muncy added his 23rd homer of the year in the ninth. Alex Vesia (2-1) got the win in a game that finished shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Giants 8, Diamondbacks 7
SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker failed to handle Kris Bryant’s sharp grounder, and San Francisco beat Arizona.
The Giants won their third straight and fifth in six games, doing it the hard way after going up 5-0 in the fifth.
Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead double in the eighth and Buster Posey homered.
Asdrúbal Cabrera tied the game with a two-run homer in the Diamondbacks’ five-run sixth.
Rangers 5, Mariners 4 (10)
SEATTLE — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and Texas snapped a 14-game road losing streak.
The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton.
Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin (3-3) got the third out to send the game into extras.
Padres 6, Marlins 5
SAN DIEGO — Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning and San Diego sent Miami to its fifth straight loss.
Nola had two hits and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games.
With the score tied 5-all and Adam Frazier on second base with two outs, Nola hit a sharp single to left field against Richard Bleier (2-2).
Mark Melancon notched his MLB-leading 34th save. Pierce Johnson (3-2) got the win in relief.
