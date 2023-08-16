Guardians 3, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Rookie Logan Allen allowed four hits in six innings, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run single in the first and Cleveland won consecutive games for the first time in three weeks.
Allen (6-5) struck out seven and walked three for the Guardians, who had not strung together wins since three in a row from July 25-27. Emmanuel Clase pitched a one-hit ninth for his 32nd save in 41 chances.
Astros 6, Marlins 5
MIAMI — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Houston rallied past Miami.
Tucker connected on the first pitch from reliever A.J. Puk (5-5). The Astros, who dropped the first game of the series at Miami and trailed 3-0 in this one, have won six of nine and hold the second NL wild-card spot.
The Marlins’ three-game winning streak ended.
Hunter Brown (9-8) pitched two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season. Ryan Pressly allowed a one-out double by Jesús Sánchez in the ninth but held on for his 28th save in 32 opportunities.
Red Sox 5, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Alex Verdugo led off the game with a homer and Boston beat Washington.
Boston, which remained three games behind Toronto for the American League’s last wild-card spot, has won six of eight. The Red Sox improved to 9-1 at Nationals Park.
John Schreiber (2-1), the second of five Red Sox relievers, pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Kenley Jansen handled the ninth for his 28th save.
Stone Garrett and Keibert Ruiz each drove in two runs for the Nationals, who had won 12 of their last 14 at home. Josiah Gray (7-10) gave up five runs in three-plus innings, his shortest outing of the season.
Blue Jays 2, Phillies 1
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit in the foot by a pitch from Seranthony Dominguez (2-3) with the bases loaded pitch in the eighth inning to force in the tiebreaking run, and Toronto beat Philadelphia.
Jordan Hicks (2-7) struck out all three batters he faced as Toronto won its second straight after losing the previous three.
Activated off the injured list earlier Tuesday after missing 16 games because of a sore back, All-Star closer Jordan Romano finished for his 29th save in 32 chances.
Pirates 7, Mets 4
NEW YORK — Jason Delay hit a two-run double in a six-run seventh inning and Pittsburgh beat New York.
Pittsburgh stranded 10 runners through six innings before sending 10 batters to the plate against a trio of pitchers in the seventh. Jose Butto (0-2) allowed three runs, two hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.
Braves 5, Yankees 0
ATLANTA — Bryce Elder pitched seven brilliant innings in a combined one-hitter, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep and the Atlanta Braves cruised past the reeling New York Yankees 5-0 on Tuesday night.
The Braves wasted no time jumping on Luis Severino (2-8), whose dismal season has been marred by atrocious numbers in the first inning.
That trend didn’t change against the Braves. With two outs, Ozuna launched his 24th homer of the season over the center-field wall for a three-run shot. The homer extended Ozuna’s hitting streak to 13 games and gave the Braves a major league-best 120 first-inning runs.
The last-place Yankees dropped to 12-22 since July 4, falling to .500 (60-60) for the first time since they were 15-15.
Twins 5, Tigers 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and Minnesota beat Detroit.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hit his 509th career homer to match Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time, a two-run shot in the second inning. It was just the second homer this year for Cabrera, who’s playing his final season.
Dylan Floro (4-5) earned his first win with Minnesota with a scoreless inning of relief. Jhoan Duran allowed a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson but recorded his 22nd save.
Cardinals 6, Athletics 2
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker homered in the first inning against Spenser Watkins (0-1) and St. Louis beat Oakland.
Arenado finished with four hits and Tommy Edman also homered for the last-place Cardinals, who have won five of six.
Dakota Hudson (4-0) recorded his third successive win, allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings.
White Sox 5, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in his return to the lineup, and the White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Robert drove a hanging slider from Julian Merryweather (4-1) deep to left with two out in the seventh inning, giving the White Sox a 4-3 lead. It was Robert’s team-high 32nd homer. He had been sidelined since last week with a sprained right pinky finger.
Mariners 10, Royals 8 (10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ty France lined a two-run single to center off Tucker Davidson (1-2) in the 10th inning and Seattle rebounded from a blown seven-run lead to beat Kansas City.
Eugenio Suárez, France, Teoscar Hernández and Josh Rojas homered in a seven-run fourth inning off Jordan Lyles, the Mariners’ first four-homer inning since May 2, 2002 at the Chicago White Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. sparked the Royals’ comeback in a five-run fifth with his second grand slam in an 18-day span. Kansas City tied it in the ninth with three unearned runs off Andres Munoz (3-5).
Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5
DENVER — Ketel Marte had a two-run single and Tommy Pham hit a go-ahead double in a five-run ninth inning, and Arizona beat Colorado.
Christian Walker homered for Arizona, and Kevin Ginkel (6-0) got the victory. Closer Paul Sewald loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before retiring the final two batters for his 24th save.
Padres 10, Orioles 3
SAN DIEGO — Gary Sanchez hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning and Manny Machado added a two-run double in the second against struggling Jack Flaherty to help the San Diego Padres beat the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Tuesday night.
The offensive breakout made a winner of Michael Wacha (9-2) in his first start since July 1. He’s been on the injured list because of inflammation in his right shoulder. The Padres snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in nine games.
Giants 7, Rays 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada homered with one out in the sixth to break up a scoreless game, Wilmer Flores hit a two-run drive three batters later, and San Francisco blanked Tampa Bay.
Jakob Junis struck out seven over four innings and gave way to Sean Manaea (4-3), who struck out five and allowed one hit over 3 1/3 innings.
Wade Meckler delivered his first major league hit, a sharp single to center in the sixth that chased Rays right-hander Zack Littell (2-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.