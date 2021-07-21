Royals 5, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Tuesday in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.
The start time was moved up four hours at American Family Field. The ballpark is about three miles from the downtown Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas as the Milwaukee Bucks tried to beat the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.
Some fans came to the ballpark with signs rooting for both the Brewers and Bucks.
Mike Minor (7-8) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings, snapping a personal four-start losing streak. He struck out five and walked one.
Greg Holland got his sixth save.
O’Hearn hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh off Hunter Strickland (0-1). It was his seventh home run of the season.
Soler’s eighth homer, a solo drive in the fourth, tied it at 2.
Andrew Benintendi had a sacrifice fly in the Royals first.
Manny Pina’s two-run single in the second put Milwaukee up 2-1.
Nationals 6, Marlins 3
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell hit his 100th career home run and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Miami Marlins 6-3 Tuesday night for their third straight win.
Miami lost its fourth in a row.
After Adam Duvall’s three-run homer gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, the Nationals quickly answered in the bottom half.
Tres Barrera doubled and scored the tying run on a two-out single by pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez off Richard Bleier (2-1). After Alcides Escobar was hit by a pitch, Trea Turner and Juan Soto followed with RBI singles off Anthony Bender.
Bell added to the lead with a pinch-hit drive in the eighth, his second homer in two games.
Kyle Finnegan (4-2) pitched one inning and Brad Hand worked a perfect ninth for his 20th save.
Duval’s homer was his 21st of the season.
All-Star Trevor Rogers gave up two runs on five hits over five innings for the Marlins. He struck out three and walked three.
Washington starter Paolo Espino, who threw 51 pitches in relief on Friday, started in place of the injured Joe Ross and tossed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits.
The Nationals led 2-0 after an RBI single by Victor Robles in the second and a run-scoring double by Ryan Zimmerman in the fifth.
Rays 9, Orioles 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Francisco Mejía had a homer and five RBIs, Randy Arozarena also homered and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled John Means’ return from a left shoulder strain, beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Tuesday night.
Means (4-3), making his first start since June 5, allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out two in a 78-pitch outing.
Mejía also had a three-run triple during a four-run eighth off Shaun Anderson that made it 9-3.
Tampa Bay won for the ninth time in 12 games and moved within a game of AL East-leading Boston.
Baltimore (31-63) had its three-game winning streak halted. The Orioles failed for the fifth time to extend a season-high winning streak to four games.
Rays All-Star catcher Mike Zunino, who left Monday’s game with left hip flexor tightness, didn’t play. First baseman Yandy Díaz was scratched due to neck spasms.
Tampa Bay took a 5-1 lead on Mejía’s two-run shot in the fourth.
Arozarena hit his first homer in 22 games, a solo shot in the third inning. He hit a leadoff double during a two-run first and scored on Vidal Bruján’s single.
Braves 2, Padres 1
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Toussaint, who missed the first 3½ months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first seven batters he faced before walking Victor Caratini in the third. He didn’t allow a hit until Manny Machado doubled with one out in the fourth.
The Padres tied it 1-all in the fourth when Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Machado’s double and scored on Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly. Wil Myers flied out on a broken-bat flare as Toussaint escaped a bases-loaded jam.
Freeman made it 2-1 by taking Darvish deep over the wall in left field with an opposite-field shot, his 22nd homer. The All-Star first baseman and reigning NL MVP has five homers in his last seven games.
Toussaint (1-0) walked two and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. He was relieved by Tyler Matzek, who ended a threat with runners on first and second when pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar flied out.
Darvish (7-4) was making his first start since July 8 after a stint on the injured list due to left hip inflammation. The All-Star retired nine in a row until Toussaint walked with two outs in the fifth.
Darvish, who struck out Joc Pederson to end the inning, was chased when Stephen Vogt walked to put runners on first and second in the sixth. He allowed four hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Boston vs. Toronto at Buffalo, N.Y., postponed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto.
The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30.
Reds 4, Mets 3
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the New York Mets.
Jonathan India hit his first leadoff homer, a no-doubt shot to center field that glanced off the batter’s eye. Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson delivered a key sacrifice fly in the seventh as the Reds kept New York from its first three-game winning streak since June 14-16 against the Cubs.
Pete Alonso went deep in the first inning for the second consecutive game, one night after he and the Mets hit seven homers in the series opener for a wild 15-11 victory in 11 innings. But the NL East leaders lost yet another pitcher to injury — spot starter Robert Stock exited after one inning — and this time fell short in their comeback bid.
Miley (8-4) faced runners in every inning except one, but allowed just one past second base after Alonso connected. The left-hander finished with a season-high eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, He gave up seven hits, two runs — one earned — and two walks while improving to 4-0 over his last nine starts.
Miley got help from running catches by right fielder Aquino and NL All-Star left fielder Jesse Winker, both frustrating Michael Conforto. Winker punctuated his catch by lightly chest-bumping the wall.
Yankees 6, Phillies 4
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth inning before recording his first save in over a month, and the New York Yankees hit four homers to power past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning before Gary Sánchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Estevan Florial also connected in the final three innings for the Yankees, who moved within seven games of AL East-leading Boston.
The struggling Chapman, who entered with a 10.80 ERA in his last 15 appearances, struck out Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius — while also giving up a solo homer to Andrew McCutchen — to convert his 17th save in 21 opportunities. It was Chapman’s first save since getting a game-ending triple play against Oakland on June 20.
It was also his first save opportunity since allowing three runs without getting an out in the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets on July 4. He had made three scoreless appearances in low-leverage situations.
Chapman fell behind Harper by throwing three straight fastballs out of the strike zone, but then used his slider to get the first out. McCutchen then hit a 1-0 100-mph fastball into the left field seats to make it 6-4.
Chapman threw three straight pitches over 100 mph to Hoskins and got his second strikeout on a 103-mph pitch. He ended the game by getting Gregorius to look at a 102-mph fastball
Astros 9, Indians 3
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major league debut with a leadoff homer, and made the milestone twice as nice with a second shot on his next at-bat, leading the Houston Astros to a 9-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.
Altuve went 1 for 5 with a single in his debut for the Astros in a 3-2 victory over Washington on July 20, 2011, as a baby-faced 21 year old.
On Tuesday night, the now married father of two daughters outshined that inauspicious start in his first at-bat when he connected off rookie Triston McKenzie (1-4) for his seventh leadoff homer this season to put Houston up early.
Altuve’s second homer sailed down the left field line, and he stood at home plate for several seconds watching to see if it would stay fair before beginning his trot to first base as the ball clanged off the foul pole.
Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer as Houston broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning that made it 8-0, and the Astros sailed to their third straight win.
Luis Garcia (7-5) continued his strong season, scattering three hits over six scoreless innings and tying a career high with eight strikeouts for the win.
Tigers 4, Rangers 1
DETROIT — Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as Detroit extended its winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed win over Texas.
The Rangers have lost seven straight and been outscored 43-3 in five games since the All-Star break.
Tarik Skubal (6-8) got the win, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Three relievers finished for the Tigers. Gregory Soto struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.
White Sox 9, Twins 5
CHICAGO — Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted Chicago over Minnesota.
Abreu hit his 18th homer, a three-run drive that sent the AL Central-leading White Sox to their fourth win in five games.
Abreu connected off Hansel Robles (3-5) shortly after the Twins seized their first lead in the top half on a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco off reliever Ryan Burr. Minnesota has lost five of six.
Chicago Cubs 7, Cardinals 6
ST. LOUIS — Javier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and Chicago beat St. Louis.
Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by rallying against St. Louis closer Alex Reyes, who converted his first 22 saves opportunities this season.
Chicago sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth and capitalized on three walks, an error and a missed third strike.
Mariners 6, Rockies 4
DENVER — Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead Seattle past Colorado.
Gonzales (2-5) had not won since beating Baltimore on April 15. He allowed two runs in five innings.
Connor Joe put Colorado ahead 2-0 with his first major league homer, a two-run drive in the fifth.
The Mariners started the sixth inning with four straight hits, the last being Cal Raleigh’s two-run double that tied the game. Moore put them ahead with a two-out, two-run homer.
Kendall Graveman worked around a walk in the ninth to pick up his ninth save.
Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 6
PHOENIX — Josh Reddick’s two-run single broke a tie with two outs in an eight-run seventh inning, and Arizona beat Pittsburgh for its first three-game winning streak since late April.
Josh VanMeter had a triple and a double in the seventh as Arizona sent 13 batters to the plate. There were six hits and four walks in the inning, and six of the eight runs scored with two outs.
The major league-worst Diamondbacks rallied against Austin Davis (0-1) in the seventh.
J.B. Bukauskas (2-2) won in relief, striking out two in a hitless seventh.
John Nogowski hit his first major league home run and Gregory Polanco also went deep for Pittsburgh, which led 5-1 after 4 1/2 innings.
