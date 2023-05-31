Padres 9, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Xander Bogaerts sparked a five-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking single and Matt Carpenter drove in two runs with his second double of the game, lifting San Diego over Miami.
Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer for the Marlins, who came home after a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Angels.
NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara failed to hold a 4-2 lead and is 1-5 in his last nine starts. He allowed four runs, five hits in 6.1 innings while walking five, one shy of his career high.
Nick Martinez (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth around a single and walk, retiring Jorge Soler on an inning-ending double play grounder.
Rangers 10, Tigers 6
DETROIT — Jonah Heim drove in four runs, Josh Jung homered and Texas improved to 35-19, the best record in franchise history at the one-third mark.
Texas second baseman Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games with a fifth-inning single. Rangers reliever Grant Anderson (1-0) won in his major league debut, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced.
Miguel Cabrera had three hits and drove in two runs for Detroit. Cabrera passed Ken Griffey Jr. for 15th place with 5,272 total bases.
Orioles 8, Guardians 5
BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander hit a bases-clearing triple during Baltimore’s five-run second inning, then added a pair of doubles to lift the Orioles over Cleveland.
Kyle Gibson (7-3) won his third straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 5.2 innings. Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 18 chances.
Josh Bell hit an RBI single in the fourth for Cleveland. Santander doubled in the fifth and scored on Henderson’s single, which chased Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (2-4).
Bell hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Andrés Giménez followed with an RBI double. Josh Naylor hit a two-run single in the seventh.
Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk each had three hits, Whit Merrifield reached twice and drove in two runs and Toronto snapped a four-game home losing streak.
William Contreras hit a two-run home run, his second homer in two games, as the Brewers lost for the fourth time in five games.
Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings, snapping a three-start winless streak. Kikuchi walked a season-high five and struck out four.
Reds 9, Red Sox 8
BOSTON — Jose Barrero hit a grand slam to lift Cincinnati to a fourth straight win.
Will Benson had three hits to back Ben Lively (3-2), who pitched 5.2 shutout innings. He struck out six for the Reds, who blew it open with a five-run seventh inning.
Raimel Tapia had three of Boston’s 14 hits and drove in a pair of runs. The Red Sox lost their second straight and have dropped six of eight.
Boston scored all eight of its runs in the final three innings, getting five in the ninth but couldn’t quite catch the Reds, who clinched the win when reliever Alexis Diaz struck out Triston Casas for the final out and his 13th save.
Mets 2, Phillies 0
NEW YORK — Kodai Senga allowed one hit through seven dominant innings and Francisco Lindor homered to help New York shut out Philadelphia in the first meeting this season between the NL East rivals.
Eduardo Escobar added an RBI single and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo robbed Nick Castellanos of a potential home run with a leaping catch at the fence.
Senga (5-3) struck out nine and permitted one baserunner — a soft single by Kody Clemens that fell in front of left fielder Tommy Pham in the third.
Cardinals 2, Royals 1
ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas pitched eight shutout innings, Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double and Nolan Gorman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as St. Louis split the two-game set between the I-70 rivals.
Mikolas (4-1) matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed three hits. Gionvanny Gallegos replaced Mikolas in the ninth and gave up a double and single to start the inning. Vinnie Pasquantino scored on a fielder’s choice by Bobby Witt Jr., cutting the deficit to a run. Gallegos went on to retire the next two hitters and record his seventh save.
Cubs 2, Rays 1
CHICAGO — Nico Hoerner homered and the Chicago Cubs made the most of a rare gaffe by Tampa Bay, handing Shane McClanahan his first loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Rays on Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 1 when Ian Happ led off the sixth with a shallow fly ball that dropped between Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and right fielder Josh Lowe in a miscommunication between the fielders.
That was enough for Chicago, which topped the majors’ best team for the second straight day after entering the series with a four-game losing streak.
Julian Merryweather (1-0), Mark Leiter Jr. and Adbert Alzolay combined for four innings of one-hit ball in relief of Kyle Hendricks. Merryweather earned his first major league win, and Alzolay got six outs for his second save.
McClanahan (8-1) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked two in 5.2 innings. The left-hander was bidding to become the first pitcher in franchise history to begin a season 9-0.
Astros 5, Twins 1
HOUSTON — Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick each homered in the second inning and had two RBIs and Houston built a big lead early.
Bregman and McCormick connected off Joe Ryan (7-2) to put Houston up 3-0 — and snap Ryan’s career-long streak of six starts without allowing a homer.
Brandon Bielak (2-2) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings, helping the Astros bounce back after losing the series opener 7-5 in 10 innings.
Minnesota rookie Royce Lewis doubled a night after homering with four RBIs in his season debut after tearing the ACL in his right knee last May. It was the only extra-base hit for the Twins, who went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Athletics 2, Braves 1
OAKLAND — Seth Brown scored on a fielding error by Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley in the ninth inning, and Oakland recorded consecutive victories for the second time this season. Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias (1-2) walked three of the first four Oakland batters in the ninth. Jonah Bride hit a sharp grounder that Riley bobbled. Bride easily beat Riley’s throw to first as Brown scored, giving the A’s their fifth walk-off win of the season and first back-to-back victories since May 5-6 in Kansas City.
Kevin Pillar hit his sixth homer of the season for the NL East-leading Braves.
Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1
PHOENIX — Zac Gallen pitched six shutout innings, Ketel Marte and Evan Longoria homered in the first inning and Arizona earned its third consecutive win.
Gallen (7-2) gave up five hits and two walks and struck out seven to win for the first time in three starts and lower his season ERA to 2.72. The right-hander hasn’t allowed a homer in 63 innings — dating to his second start of the season.
Yankees 10, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Anthony Volpe and Greg Allen also went deep and New York stretched its winning streak to four.
While Judge hitting another homer will get the headlines, it was Volpe’s long ball that broke open the game. With two outs in the third inning, Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (3-3) caught too much of the plate with a 1-2 slider and Volpe drove the pitch 413 feet for a three-run shot and a 6-0 lead. It was Volpe’s eighth homer of the season and snapped a 2-for-22 slide for the rookie.
Nestor Cortes (5-2) mostly cruised through five innings, allowing two runs and five hits with six strikeouts. Ty France and Teoscar Hernández had RBI doubles in the fifth inning. Judge nearly stole another hit from Hernández after robbing him of a homer on Monday, but his diving attempt at Hernández’s liner fell for a double.
Pirates 2, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Connor Joe homered against his former team and Pittsburgh snapped a five-game losing streak against the Giants.
Joe, who played for San Francisco in 2019, homered off John Brebbia in the first inning. Michael Conforto tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
Sean Manaea (2-3) allowed one unearned run in four innings of relief.
