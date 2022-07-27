Cubs 4, Pirates 2
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, and then keyed an early burst as the Cubs earned their season-high sixth straight win.
Contreras tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. The All-Star catcher hit a soft single to center field in a three-run first inning off Bryse Wilson (1-6).
Marlins 2, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Pablo López tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings, leading Miami to the victory.
Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami won for the third time in nine games.
A day after Cincinnati piled up 11 runs in a romp, López (7-5) turned in a stopper-like performance for the Marlins. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits, retiring 21 of his last 22 batters.
Braves 6, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, leading Atlanta to the victory.
Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season. Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games.
Strider (5-3) allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1. Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves.
Orioles 5, Rays 3
BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Colin Poche to undo a marvelous start by Tampa Bay All-Star Shane McClanahan.
McClanahan pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and was lifted with a 3-2 lead after throwing 81 pitches on a humid night. Poche (2-1) promptly gave up a leadoff single to Adley Rutschman and Urías followed by driving an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall.
Trey Mancini capped the rally with a sacrifice fly for the surprising Orioles, who moved one game over .500 (49-48) after finishing 52-110 last year.
Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 3
TORONTO — George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Tuesday night.
Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including the tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider.
Guardians 8, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer, fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits and Cleveland dampened Boston’s celebration for newly minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
Minutes after the Cooperstown inductee proclaimed himself a good luck charm for his slumping former team, the Red Sox fell behind 5-0 on their way to a sixth loss in seven games. They have lost 14 of their last 18 to fall into last place in the AL East.
Mets 6, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer that capped a four-run first inning, and the Mets beat the Yankees in a rare Subway Series matchup of first-place teams.
Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo quieted many of the 42,364 fans at Citi Field with opposite-field home runs on consecutive pitches by Taijuan Walker (8-2) in the first.
Padres 6, Tigers 4 (10 innings)
DETROIT — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single.
Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right.
Brewers 7, Twins 6
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
Andrew McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home well ahead of right fielder Alex Kirilloff’s throw.
White Sox 2, Rockies 1
DENVER — Michael Kopech pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, sending the White Sox to the victory.
Yasmani Grandal had three hits in Chicago’s third straight win. Yoán Moncada doubled home Adam Engel in the seventh.
All-Star closer Liam Hendriks worked a rocky ninth for his 19th save, surrendering Ryan McMahon’s leadoff homer. Pinch-hitter Elias Díaz walked with two out, but Hendriks got Charlie Blackmon to bounce to shortstop.
Athletics 5, Astros 3
OAKLAND — Chad Pinder hit his second grand slam in two weeks, and Frankie Montas pitched five innings in what could be his final outing with Oakland.
Tony Kemp had an RBI double and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice for the A’s. Oakland has won five of six.
Montas (4-9) allowed three runs, two earned, to win for the first time since June 11. The right-hander has been the subject of trade rumors.
Diamondbacks 7, Giants 3
PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer off a frustrated Carlos Rodón, and the Diamondbacks handed the Giants their sixth straight loss.
The Diamondbacks (44-53) won for the fifth time in eight games against the Giants this season after winning just twice in 19 meetings last year.
San Francisco (48-49), which won 107 games a year ago, fell below .500 for the first time this season.
Mariners 5, Rangers 4
SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh homered in the seventh inning, lined an RBI double in the ninth and scored the winning run on Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly, and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
J.P. Crawford led off the ninth with a single off Texas reliever Brett Martin and scored from first when Raleigh lined a shot to the wall in right-center field. Raleigh was sacrificed to third base and after Martin (0-6) issued intentional walks to Julio Rodríguez and Ty France to load the bases, Santana hit a fly ball to center field that was deep enough for Raleigh to score the winning run.
Seattle won its seventh straight over the Rangers and its ninth-straight game decided by one run. Since losing to Oakland on July 1, the Mariners are 16-3 with the only three losses coming last weekend to Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.