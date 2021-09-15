Indians 3, Twins 1, 1st game
Twins 6, Indians 3, 2nd game
MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to beat Minnesota when a comebacker off the wrist of Twins rookie Joe Ryan shortened the pitching duel.
Ryan Jeffers had four RBIs in the nightcap as the Twins gained a split.
McKenzie (5-6) had seven strikeouts, including Byron Buxton three times, with just three hits, one run and one walk allowed.
Bradley Zimmer homered in the fifth, and Austin Hedges hit a go-ahead RBI double in a two-run seventh against Danny Coulombe (3-2), before Emmanuel Clase closed it out with a perfect seventh for his 23rd save in 27 chances.
Rays 2, Blue Jays 0
TORONTO — Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter. Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and the Tampa Bay Rays became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Tuesday night.
After losing four of their previous five, the East-leading Rays hit the 90-win mark for the eighth time — all in the past 14 seasons.
Pirates 6, Reds 5
PITTSBURGH — Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and Cincinnati lost for the sixth time in eight games.
Miley (12-6) gave up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth before being pulled with one out. Chris Stratton earned his fifth save.
Pirates starter Dillon Peters (1-2) worked five shutout innings, surrendering five hits with five strikeouts to help Pittsburgh to its fifth win in seven games. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Jacob Stallings drove in two runs apiece.
Cubs 6, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for Chicago in a win over a Philadelphia team running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race.
The Phillies remained 4½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and 2½ games behind Cincinnati in the wild-card race. San Diego and St. Louis are ahead of the Phillies for the second wild card.
Nationals 8, Marlins 2
WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman homered, Erick Fedde pitched five solid innings and Washington pounded out 14 hits in winning for the second time in three games.
Fedde (7-9) allowed a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Juan Soto had three hits, an RBI and a walk for Washington, and Keibert Ruiz had three hits.
Yankees 7, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge started a five-homer barrage that backed Gerrit Cole, and New York beat Baltimore, winning consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 1 and 3.
Cole (15-7) returned from left hamstring tightness that cut short his Sept. 7 start against Toronto. He stranded the bases loaded in a 29-pitch first inning when he struck out Ramón Uris and allowed one run and four hits in five innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Judge hit a two-run homer in the first off a changeup from Alexander Wells (1-3), his 34th homer of the season. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the third and Luke Voit followed for back-to-back homers. Joey Gallo added his 34th homer in the eighth and DJ LeMahieu homered in the ninth.
Rockies 5, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and Colorado held on to beat Atlanta.
Jon Gray pitched five innings as the Rockies moved to 22-51 on the road coming off a four-game series win at Philadelphia. Carlos Estévez earned his eighth save in 13 chances.
Rangers 8, Astros 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star slugger Adolis García tied the Rangers’ single-season rookie record with his 30th homer, one of three long balls allowed by Zack Greinke in his return after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rangers starter Jordan Lyles (9-11) struck out seven, walked one and hit one while allowing only three singles over seven scoreless innings.
Cardinals 7, Mets 6 (11)
NEW YORK — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and St. Louis climbed all the way back into playoff position with a win over New York.
New York scored twice in the bottom of the 11th and had two runners on when Kwang Hyun Kim retired pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. on a grounder for his second career save.
Tigers 1, Brewers 0 (11)
DETROIT — Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning as Detroit ended Milwaukee’s five-game win streak.
The Brewers loaded the bases with one out against Bryan Garcia (2-1) in the 11th before Christian Yelich grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Royals 10, Athletics 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, the Kansas City bullpen bailed out starter Jackson Kowar and the Royals rallied from an early six-run hole to beat Oakland.
Kyle Isbel hit his first career homer and Hunter Dozier also went deep, helping the Royals continue Oakland’s late-season slide. The A’s have lost three straight and seven of 10 to fall farther out of AL wild-card contention.
Giants 6, Padres 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey homered in the first inning and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the third, and San Francisco beat San Diego for its ninth straight victory a day after becoming the first team in the big leagues to clinch a playoff berth.
Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf each hit run-scoring doubles and Tommy La Stella added an RBI single to back Anthony DeSclafani (12-6).
With nine straight wins, the Giants have their longest winning streak since a 10-game unbeaten run from May 20-31, 2004.
DeSclafani allowed one run on three hits, struck out three and walked one over 6 2/3 innings.
Jake Arrieta (5-13) lasted just 3 2/3 innings for San Diego, which lost its fifth straight.
Red Sox 8, Mariners 4
SEATTLE — Pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Tuesday night to keep pace in the competitive AL wild-card race.
Schwarber, out of the lineup in favor of Alex Verdugo, entered against reliever Drew Steckenrider with one out in the eighth and the bases loaded. His double to right ended a tense standoff with the Mariners, who beat the Red Sox 5-4 on Monday with the help of Schwarber's fielding error.
Verdugo added a two-run home run in Boston’s next at-bat against Yohan Ramirez.
The victory kept the Red Sox half a game behind the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for the AL's two wild-card spots. Seattle dropped to three games back.
Adam Ottavino (6-3) recorded the last out of the seventh inning for the win, which came after a stretch of six losses in eight games for the Red Sox. Starter Nathan Eovaldi struck out nine in five innings but left with the game tied at 2.
