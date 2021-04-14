Red Sox 4, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins on a snowy afternoon in a series opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.
Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row after losing its first three games of the season.
Athletics 7, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Arizona scored two more in the third. Zac Gallen struck out eight in his season debut and gave up one run in four innings, on Stephen Piscotty’s solo homer.
Mariners 4, Orioles 3, 1st game
Orioles 7, Mariners 6, 2nd game
BALTIMORE — Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Seattle Mariners 7-6 to earn a doubleheader split.
César Valdez (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning for Baltimore, which had lost four in a row and six of seven. Seattle’s three-game winning streak was halted.
“We’re just trying to get better,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We had some guys off to some slow starts offensively. You see a lot of pressing going on with our hitters. Hopefully, rallies like we had and wins like this can kind of relax some guys.”
Kyle Seager’s RBI double in the eighth inning helped the Mariners earn a 4-3 victory in the opener, a makeup of Monday’s rainout.
Mets 4, Phillies 3 (8), 1st game
Mets 4, Phillies 0, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of their doubleheader Tuesday.
Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets, who took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings. Both games of the single-admission twinbill, booked to make up Monday night’s rainout at Citi Field, were scheduled for seven innings in keeping with a rules change introduced during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Back on the mound two days after an abbreviated start, Marcus Stroman tossed six spotless innings and New York swept its doubleheader against Philadelphia.
Brandon Nimmo had three hits and three RBIs from the leadoff spot. Jonathan Villar followed up his game-winning single in the opener with a run-scoring double, and Stroman (2-0) outpitched Phillies ace Aaron Nola.
Blue Jays 7, Yankees 3
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien and Rowdy Tellez homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankeest.
Ryu (1-1) allowed only an unearned run over 6.2 innings, striking out seven and limiting the Yankees to four hits and a walk.
Rangers 8, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson drove in three runs apiece, Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to end a season-high four-game losing streak.
Solak delivered the biggest blow in a four-run fourth-inning against Ryan Yarbrough (0-2), a double down the left field line that cleared the bases after the Rangers loaded them with three consecutive singles.
Marlins 14, Braves 8
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and Miami beat Max Fried and Atlanta.
Duvall’s two-run double during a four-run fourth inning gave Miami the lead. He hit his first homer of the game in the third inning and added a three-run shot in the seventh.
Duvall tied a Marlins record by becoming the sixth player to drive in seven.
Chicago Cubs 3, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by Milwaukee, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning and enjoying his trip around the bases as Chicago rallied.
Contreras, who has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season, got his revenge when he hit a towering drive to left-center off Brent Suter (0-1).
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras in the fourth inning. When Woodruff was at the plate in the fifth inning, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind him. Woodruff and Tepera exchanged words afterward.
Cardinals 14, Nationals 3
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter all homered off Stephen Strasburg and St. Louis hammered Washington.
Jack Flaherty (2-0) allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts in five innings as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.
Strasburg (0-1) was racked for eight runs — seven earned — on eight hits and five walks, two of them intentional. The 2019 World Series MVP was pulled after allowing all three batters he faced in the fifth to reach base, leading to a nine-run inning by the Cardinals.
Pirates 8, Padres 4
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBIs, and Pittsburgh chased Blake Snell in the first inning before beating San Diego.
The game lasted 4 hours, 7 minutes, and included 17 walks, seven hit batters and 27 runners left on base.
Stallings hit a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second.
Indians 2, Chicago White Sox 0
CHICAGO — AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitched three-hit ball over nine innings while Lucas Giolito nearly matched him before Cleveland broke through in the 10th to beat Chicago.
Bieber (1-1) struck out 11 and has fanned 35 in his first three starts of the season for the second straight year.
Giolito also allowed only three hits and fanned eight. He was pulled after issuing his second walk to begin the eighth inning.
Tigers 8, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Wilson Ramos hit two home runs and Renato Núñez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second straight game as Detroit slugged its way to a second straight win over Houston.
Nomar Mazara also homered to give the Tigers a season-high five long balls.
The Tigers spoiled the Astros debut of Jake Odorizzi (0-1). Detroit tagged him for seven hits and five runs, including three homers, in 3 1/3 innings to hand the Astros their fourth consecutive loss after a 6-1 start.
Royals 3, Angels 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping Kansas City beat Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles.
Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI.
Ohtani showed off impressive speed on an infield single in the first and added a 431-foot homer to right field in the fifth.
Giants 7, Reds 6
SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores’ tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh held up in a strange, back-and-forth game that featured four two-run homers in the first inning alone, and San Francisco beat Cincinnati.
Austin Slater put the Giants ahead on an RBI triple in the sixth following three home runs by San Francisco. That lead didn’t last: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and second baseman Tommy La Stella collided trying to chase down pinch-hitter Alex Blandino’s fly in shallow center in the seventh, and the ball fell to the grass for a single as the Reds scored the tying run to make it 6-6.
The teams were tied at 4 after the first inning on a pair of two-run homers by each club. Joey Votto connected off former Reds right-hander Kevin Gausman for his second homer in two nights. Mike Moustakas then added his two-run homer, sending the drive into the water of McCovey Cove beyond the right field arcade to give Cincinnati a splash-hit homer for the second straight game.
Dodgers 7, Rockies 0
LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts homered and Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in both veterans’ first home game in front of their new fans, propelling Los Angeles over Colorado.
Corey Seager and Chris Taylor hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, while Max Muncy homered and drove in two runs for the defending World Series champions. The major league-leading Dodgers (9-2) remained unbeaten in Chavez Ravine this season with another dominant performance in their ninth victory in 10 games.
Bauer (2-0) was outstanding in his first start at Dodger Stadium since signing with his hometown team in February. Colorado’s only hit was an infield single by Garrett Hampson in the third, and Bauer issued just two walks with nine strikeouts.
