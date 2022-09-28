Rays 6, Guardians 5 (11 innings)
CLEVELAND — Harold Ramírez’s two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a win over Cleveland, helping the Rays tighten the AL wild-card race and ending the Guardians’ seven-game winning streak.
The Rays closed within 1 1/2 games of Toronto for the wild-card lead.
Ramírez pulled a 1-2 pitch from Trevor Stephan (6-5) down the left-field line for his second double of the game to score Taylor Walls and Wander Franco. The clutch hit — Tampa Bay’s first since the fourth inning — allowed the Rays to open a nine-game road trip with a win over the AL Central champion Guardians.
Pirates 4, Reds 1
PITTSBURGH — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading Pittsburgh past Cincinnati.
Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Tigers 4, Royals 3 (10 innings)
DETROIT — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in for Detroit.
Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase. Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Báez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it.
Braves 8, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and Atlanta beat Washington, extending its winning streak to four games and moving into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets.
Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris II had a two-run triple for the Braves, who caught the Mets when they lost 6-4 at home to Miami. Both teams have seven games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta.
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO —Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
The Yankees celebrated their 20th division championship, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21, but not home run history. New York (95-59) secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series.
Judge lined out in his first at-bat and then drew four straight walks in his seventh straight game without a home run. The Yankees have eight games left in the regular season for Judge to tie or break the AL mark set by Maris in 1961.
Despite the loss, Toronto (87-68) maintained its place atop the AL wild-card standings.
Gleyber Torres had three hits and drove in three runs to back Jameson Taillon (14-5), who pitched 7 1/3 sharp innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He’s 4-0 in five career starts in Toronto.
Red Sox 13, Orioles 9
BOSTON — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a loss to Triston Casas and Boston, hurting the Orioles’ chances of earning an AL wild card.
Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.
Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.
Marlins 6, Mets 4
NEW YORK — Carlos Carrasco had another short start, lasting just three innings as New York fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a loss to Miami.
The Marlins closed out the Mets not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory over Washington. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left. The teams are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though the path of Hurricane Ian could force a postponement or relocation.
Twins 4, White Sox 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and Minnesota beat Chicago.
Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits.
Wallner, the rookie outfielder from nearby Forest Lake, hit his second homer in his 11th career game and first at home. Jose Miranda added three hits for Minnesota.
Cubs 2, Phillies 1
CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting Chicago over Philadelphia.
The Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs (68-86) won for the sixth time in seven games.
Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts. Rookie Christopher Morel homered in the third inning for Chicago.
Cardinals 6, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt and St. Louis clinched the NL Central title by beating Milwaukee behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.
Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year’s NL Central championship.
The Cardinals (90-65) guaranteed themselves at least a tie with second-place Milwaukee (82-72), and they now own the tiebreaker because the victory Tuesday gave St. Louis an insurmountable 10-8 lead in the season series.
Astros 10, Diamondbacks 2
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston’s five home runs to lead the Astros over Arizona in a game in which Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury.
The AL West champion Astros moved within one win or one loss by the New York Yankees of securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs.
Altuve made it 5-1 with his solo home run with two outs in the sixth off Ian Kennedy. David Hensley hit his first major league homer with a two-run shot later in the inning, and the Astros went back-to-back with Alex Bregman homering to left. Jeremy Peña added a two-run drive in the eighth.
Rangers 5, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Top prospect Josh Jung hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners continued slumping in their quest for a postseason berth in a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.
Despite the defeat, the Mariners inched closer to ending the longest playoff drought in baseball thanks to Boston’s victory over Baltimore. The loss by the Orioles kept them 3 1/2 games behind Seattle and reduced its magic number to five for clinching one of the three American League wild cards.
Giants 5, Rockies 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and San Francisco continued its dominance of Colorado.
Joc Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple. Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13). J.D. Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of run support.
Thairo Estrada contributed a run-scoring single as the Giants opened their final homestand of the season by beating Colorado for the sixth straight time to take a 12-5 advantage in the 2022 season series.
