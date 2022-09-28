Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

The Canadian Press via AP

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge, from left, celebrate the team’s 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game on Tuesday in Toronto.

 Nathan Denette

Rays 6, Guardians 5 (11 innings)

CLEVELAND — Harold Ramírez’s two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a win over Cleveland, helping the Rays tighten the AL wild-card race and ending the Guardians’ seven-game winning streak.

