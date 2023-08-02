APTOPIX Guardians Astros Baseball

Associated Press

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (center) is embraced by catcher Martin Maldonado (left) and third baseman Alex Bregman after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, in Houston. The Astros won 2-0.

 Kevin M. Cox

Astros 2, Guardians 0

HOUSTON — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

