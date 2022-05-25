Rockies 2, Pirates 1 (10 innings)
PITTSBURGH — Connor Joe singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning and Colorado slipped past Pittsburgh.
With one out, Joe grounded his hit up the middle off David Bednar (1-1), scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard from second base.
Daniel Bard (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings to complete Colorado’s five-hitter. The Rockies won for just the second time in their last 12 road games.
Cubs 11, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.
Stroman (2-4) needed 37 pitches to get through the first, allowing four singles and two runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that, retiring 14 of his final 16 batters with two walks. He struck out eight.
Robert Gsellman worked the final three innings, allowing two runs, for his first save.
Rays 4, Marlins 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo López’s first pitch for an inside-the-park home run and Tampa Bay beat Miami.
Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi also homered off López (4-2), who had given up only two home runs in eight preceding starts.
Shane McClanahan (4-2) pitched six innings for the Rays, striking out nine.
Yankees 7, Orioles 6
NEW YORK — Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning and the ailing New York Yankees overcame injuries to two All-Stars to end their first three-game skid of the season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Tuesday night.
Trevino hit his second homer of the season earlier in the game and also had a tying single in the seventh.
The Yankees lost DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries.
Baltimore’s Austin Hays hit an RBI groundout in the top of the 11th off Clarke Schmidt (3-2), adding to his earlier solo homer.
Braves 6, Phillies 5
ATLANTA — William Contreras singled home Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Atlanta over Philadelphia.
Bryce Harper put the Phillies ahead 5-4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen (3-0). Harper finished with four RBIs.
But the Braves rallied. Dansby Swanson doubled off Nick Nelson (1-1) and advanced on a wild pitch. Swanson came home when Acuña’s sacrifice fly bounced off center fielder Roman Quinn’s glove, allowing Acuña to reach second base before scoring on Contreras’ first career walk-off hit.
Twins 2, Tigers 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray struck out a season-high 10 over seven sharp innings, carrying Minnesota past Detroit for its sixth straight victory.
Gray (2-1) allowed four hits and one walk in by far his best of six starts with his new team. The Twins, who are 23-8 since April 21, have won each of the last four games with Gray on the mound after he returned from a strained hamstring.
Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Carlos Correa hit a run-scoring double against Tigers rookie Beau Brieske (0-4).
Blue Jays 8, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and Toronto beat St. Louis.
Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances.
Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals’ winning streak at four.
Red Sox 16, White Sox 3
CHICAGO -- Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as Boston extended its winning streak to six games with a rout of Chicago.
Story’s homer off Dylan Cease (4-2) capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth.
The White Sox fell for the fourth time in seven games.
Astros 7, Guardians 3
HOUSTON -- Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer as Houston beat Cleveland.
Valdez (4-2) allowed seven hits and three runs. Alex Bregman slugged a two-run double in the fifth for Houston.
Cleveland’s José Ramírez homered for the second straight game, a solo shot in the first inning.
Brewers 4, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Corbin Burnes outlasted Blake Snell in a showdown of recent Cy Young Award winners and Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Mike Brosseau also homered for the Brewers, who ended San Diego’s winning streak at five.
Burnes (2-2), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, held the Padres to one run and five hits in six innings, struck out five and walked two. The only run off the right-hander came on a double-play ball in the first and he allowed just one baserunner into scoring position the rest of the way.
Athletics 7, Mariners 5
SEATTLE — Elvis Andrus hit a tying homer in the sixth, singled and scored in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night.
Tony Kemp had three hits for the Athletics and Jed Lowrie also homered.
With the score tied at 5 in the seventh, Andrus’ single off Anthony Misiewicz (0-1) was deflected by left fielder Jesse Winker. The error allowed Sean Murphy to score the go-around run.
Diamondbacks 8, Royals 6
PHOENIX — Pavin Smith and pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow homered in a five-run sixth inning to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Kansas City Royals 8-6 on Tuesday night.
Daulton Varsho and David Peralta also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of their last six and have 15 homers in that stretch, including seven in a 10-6 victory against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field last Friday.
Giants 13, Mets 12
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 in a wild game Tuesday night.
Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending single off closer Edwin Díaz and the Giants — after blowing a late six-run lead — somehow recovered to pull off two improbable comebacks of their own.
San Francisco squandered an 8-2 lead by giving up seven runs in the eighth to fall behind 11-8. Pederson tied it with a three-run homer in the bottom half, but the Giants trailed 12-11 going into the bottom of the ninth before rallying with two outs to end their five-game losing streak.
