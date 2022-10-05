Yankees 5, Rangers 4, 1st game
Rangers 3, Yankees 2, 2nd game
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.
Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67.
Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961.
It was the 55th game in a row Judge had played since Aug. 5, and the only homer he had hit in the previous 13 games was No. 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. He went 1 for 5 with a single and scored the decisive run in the opener Tuesday.
Cole (13-8) struck out nine, raising his major league-best total to 257. The right-hander had entered the game tied with the 248 strikeouts Ron Guidry had in 1978, when he was the AL Cy Young Award winner after going 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA.
Mets 4, Nationals 2, 1st game
Mets 8, Nationals 0, 2nd game
NEW YORK — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to a sweep of a doubleheader.
The Braves were batting in the sixth with a 2-1 lead in Miami when the Mets started the second game with three straight homers for the first time in team history.
Mariners 7, Tigers 6 (10), 1st game
Mariners 9, Tiges 6, 2nd game
SEATTLE — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and Seattle beat Detroit to complete a sweep of their doubleheader.
Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings as catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in club history earn a win when the Mariners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th.
Torrens didn’t have any time to rest as he went from pitching to catching and was behind the plate for the second game. Torrens had a single and scored on Toro’s two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Toro added a two-run single in the fifth, an inning that also included Raleigh’s solo shot. It was Raleigh’s first homer since the game-winning shot in the bottom of the ninth last Friday that clinched Seattle’s first postseason berth since 2001.
Spencer Torkelson homered in both games for Detroit and Kody Clemens hit the first grand slam of his career off Seattle starter Justus Sheffield in the second game.
Seattle locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and a date with Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series thanks to the victory in the first game and Tampa Bay’s loss in Boston. It put the final touches on the AL playoff bracket.
Guardians 5, Royals 3
CLEVELAND - Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer in Cleveland’s win over Kansas City.
Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth. Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history. It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901. Vic Raschi went 14-0 at Chicago’s Comiskey Park from 1947-55.
Cardinals 8, Pirates 7 (10 innings)
PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and St. Louis went on to beat Pittsburgh.
Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning. St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series.
Braves 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the fifth, Atlanta clinched its fifth consecutive NL East title by beating Miami.
Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. After sweeping the Mets over the weekend to take the division lead, Atlanta entered the series needing a win or a Mets loss to clinch the division crown.
Reds 3, Cubs 2
CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and Cincinnati avoided its 100th loss, beating Chicago.
The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101 in 1982 while in the process of dismantling the dominant Big Red Machine clubs.
Toronto at Baltimore, postponed
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season.
There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
Red Sox 6, Rays 0 (5 innings)
BOSTON (AP) -- Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa in a rain-shortened game.
Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game.
Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 0
MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in Milwaukee’s victory over Arizona.
Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout.
Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at least some sense of drama to an otherwise meaningless game. The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night.
White Sox 8, Twins 3
CHICAGO — Luis Arraez had one hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two hits Minnesota managed off Chicago’s Lucas Giolito in seven innings.
Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a three-run shot, as the White Sox cruised to their second straight win after Tony La Russa stepped down as manager on Monday.
Astros 10, Phillies 0
HOUSTON - Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept Philadelphia hitless until the ninth inning.
Verlander, who has pitched three no-hitters in his career, walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point.
Padres 6, Giants 2
SAN DIEGO — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night.
Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.