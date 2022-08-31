Guardians 5, Orioles 1
CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and AL Central-leading Cleveland beat Baltimore.
Ramón Urias singled in the second inning off Quantrill (11-5) for the Orioles’ only hit. Quantrill worked six innings and extended his career-best winning streak to seven.
Reds 5, Cardinals 1
CINCINNATI — Austin Romine hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati roughed up Dakota Hudson and ended St. Louis’ three-game winning streak.
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols went 0 for 2 and was hit by pitch. Pujols remained at 694 home runs, two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list.
Hudson (7-7) went 4.2 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs with one walk.
Reds reliever Derek Law (1-1) allowed one hit over two innings.
Rays 7, Marlins 2
MIAMI — José Siri homered, doubled and drove in two runs as Tampa Bay beat Miami after All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was scratched due to injury.
Siri also singled, scored three runs and made a leaping catch at the wall in center field to rob Jon Berti of an extra-base hit in the sixth inning.
Athletics 10, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Sean Murphy hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and Oakland beat Washington.
Murphy added two singles and drove in five runs for Oakland, which has won three straight.
Cole Irvin (7-11) labored through 5.1 innings for the win, allowing five runs on nine hits.
Blue Jays 5, Cubs 3
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep Toronto beat Chicago.
Kevin Gausman (10-9) pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three.
Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel hit solo home runs for the Cubs, but Contreras left in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury.
Jordan Romano wrapped it up for his 28th save in 32 chances.
Mariners 9, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Cal Raleigh sparked a six-run third with a solo homer and capped it with a sacrifice fly as Seattle beat Detroit.
Ty France and Carlos Santana also homered for Seattle, which has won four of five.
George Kirby (6-3) allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings. Chris Flexen pitched four innings of relief for his first save.
Matt Manning (1-2) gave up seven runs and seven hits in 2.1 innings.
Rockies 3, Braves 2
ATLANTA — C.J. Cron drove in two runs, José Ureña outpitched Max Fried, and Colorado handed Atlanta its third straight loss.
Ureña (3-5) gave up two runs and six hits with two walks and a season-high six strikeouts in five innings.
Fried (12-5) allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings.
Twins 10, Red Sox 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs as Minnesota beat Boston.
Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered for the Twins, who won their fifth straight.
Michael Fulmer (5-5) worked 1.1 innings of relief with two strikeouts.
Kutter Crawford (3-6) surrendered five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks in 4.1 innings for Boston, which has lost seven of nine.
Astros 4, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Altuve homered to back Framber Valdez, who won his sixth straight decision as Houston beat Texas.
Valdez (14-4) gave up solo homers to Texas rookies Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson and five singles in eight innings.
Hector Neris earned his third save in six opportunities.
Dane Dunning (3-7) lost for the first time since June 29. Dunning gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits and three walks in five innings.
Diamondbacks 12, Phillies 3
PHOENIX — Zac Gallen stretched his scoreless streak to 34.1 innings, and Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs as Arizona routed Philadelphia.
Gallen (10-2) had the Phillies off balance all night, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
The Diamondbacks tagged Aaron Nola (9-11) for five runs in the second inning and McCarthy put them up 8-0 with a three-run homer in the fourth. Touted rookie Corbin Carroll added a two-run double in the eighth off infielder Nick Maton.
Pirates 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Oneil Cruz went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee.
Manny Bañuelos (1-1) earned the win with 1.1 innings of shutout relief.
Chase De Jong worked out of trouble in the ninth for his first career save.
Royals 9, White Sox 7
CHICAGO — Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and Kansas City sent Chicago to its fifth straight loss.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical issue.Gavin Sheets homered twice and drove in five runs for Chicago.
Padres 4, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Blake Snell allowed four hits over six innings and Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Snell (6-7) struck out eight and rebounded from a shaky start against Cleveland his last time out, when he permitted a season-high six runs. In three starts against San Francisco this season, the left-hander has held the Giants to two runs and struck out 27 over 17.2 innings.
The Padres extended their lead for the National League’s third wild card to three games over Milwaukee, and they pulled within a half-game of Philadelphia for the second spot.
