Nationals 5, Phillies 1 (7), 1st game
Nationals 2, Philles 1 (8), 2nd game
WASHINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Washington Nationals when Yadiel Hernández hit a game-ending, two-run homer in eighth inning off Brandon Workman for a 2-1 win in Tuesday night’s second game. The 32-year-old Hernández became the oldest player to hit a walkoff homer for his first big league home run, according to STATS.
Austin Voth (1-5) pitched a three-hitter to win the opener 5-1, his first complete game in 20 big league starts and his first victory in 10 starts this season.
Philadelphia (27-29) lost its fourth game in a row and dropped behind Cincinnati (28-28), Milwaukee (27-27) and San Francisco (26-27) for the National League’s eighth and final playoff berth.
Indians 5, White Sox 3 (10)
CLEVELAND — With one sweet swing, José Ramírez pushed the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.
Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.
Ramírez’s drive to right off José Ruiz scored César Hernández and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernández, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.
AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games, creating a log jam at the top of the division. Minnesota is in second and Cleveland is just three games back.
Yankees 12, Blue Jays 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gerrit Cole limited Toronto to five hits over seven innings in his final preparation for the playoffs, and Aaron Hicks drove in three runs in a rout over the Blue Jays.
Cole (7-3) struck out seven and walked none, inducing 11 ground-ball outs and 14 swings and misses. His one mistake was Cavan Biggio’s sole homer in the fourth.
Brewers 3, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied Tuesday night for a 3-2 victory over the surging Cincinnati Reds that bolstered the Brewers’ sagging playoff hopes.
Facing a loss that would have dropped them to the periphery of the playoff field, Milwaukee pulled one out against Cincinnati’s bullpen.
The Brewers have reached the playoffs each of the last two seasons with September surges. They’ve won four of five and are back to .500 (27-27) for the eighth time this season. They’ve yet to have a winning record.
Cincinnati (28-28) wasted a chance to solidify its playoff standing and move two games over .500 for the first time in three years. The Reds opened the game in position for one of the NL’s wild card spots with the Brewers a game behind. Taylor had a solo shot off Sonny Gray, who went five innings in a solid return from a hip injury. Milwaukee rallied against Tejay Antone (0-3), who gave up Daniel Vogelbach’s single and Jedd Gyorko’s double to open the seventh.
Pirates 3, Cubs 2
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates stalled the Chicago Cubs’ bid to win the NL Central with a 3-2 victory.
The Cubs began the day with a 4 ½-game lead over St. Louis and Cincinnati in the division standings and a magic number of four to clinch the title.
Braves 11, Marlins 1
ATLANTA — Bryse Wilson pitched five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna drove in five runs with four hits that included two homers and the Atlanta Braves clinched their third straight NL East title by beating Miami 11-1.
Atlanta hit five homers, including drive by Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman off Nick Vincent in a five-run seventh. Freeman drove in two runs with three hits.
Mets 5, Rays 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso and the New York Mets prevented Tampa Bay from clinching the AL East crown Tuesday night, beating the Rays 5-2 behind three home runs and Seth Lugo’s bounce-back pitching performance.
Robinson Canó, Alonso and newcomer Guillermo Heredia went deep for the Mets, desperately trying to stay in the National League playoff chase with five games now remaining in the regular season. New York began the day three games out of the final postseason spot, but made up a little ground when Philadelphia was swept in a doubleheader by Washington.
Baltimore at Boston, late
Detroit at Minnesota, late
St. Louis at Kansas City, late
Houston at Seattle, late
L.A. Angels at San Diego, late
Texas at Arizona, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.