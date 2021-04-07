Tigers 4, Twins 3 (10)
DETROIT — Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the 10th inning for Detroit.
Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.
Nationals 6, Braves 5
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the coronavirus-depleted Washington Nationals to a comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves after waiting five days to start their season.
Lefty reliever Will Smith (0-1) entered for the ninth and promptly gave up a single to new leadoff hitter Victor Robles, and then hit Trea Turner with a pitch. That brought up Soto, the 2020 NL batting champion, and he delivered a line drive to center field.
Cardinals 4, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off former batterymate Sandy Alcantara to cap a three-run rally in the sixth inning that sent the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami Marlins 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Dylan Carson hit his second homer of the season for an insurance run in the ninth.
Yankees 7, Orioles 2
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings in his most dominant start since joining the Yankees.
Reds 14, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Tyler Naquin homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, leading Cincinnati to its fourth straight victory.
Rookie Jonathan India had three hits and four RBIs in Cincinnati’s latest offensive outburst. Tucker Barnhart and Nick Senzel also had three hits apiece.
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nate Lowe homered twice and padded his franchise record for RBIs to start the season with four more, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Astros 4, Angels 2
ANAHEIM — Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting Houston to the victory.
Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the Astros, who went an impressive 5-1 on their six-game road trip to start the season amid the incessant booing and jeering they’ll hear indefinitely as fans react to their sign-stealing scandal in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
N.Y. Mets 8, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Stroman tossed six sharp innings in his first start since 2019, sending New York to the win.
Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso each hit a two-run homer for the Mets.
Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for Philadelphia, which sought its first 5-0 start since 1915.
After sitting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Stroman (1-0) didn’t miss a step. He allowed one run and three hits.
Phillies starter Chase Anderson (0-1) permitted two runs and two hits over five innings in his first start with his new team.
Red Sox 6, Rays 5 (12)
BOSTON — Randy Arozarena misplayed J.D. Martinez’s fly ball into a two-run double with two outs in the 12th inning, lifting Boston to the victory.
The Rays were in line for the win before Christian Vázquez belted Diego Castillo’s 0-2 pitch over the Green Monster for a tying homer leading off the ninth.
Martinez had an RBI double in the eighth for the Red Sox, who won their second straight after an 0-3 start.
Brewers 4, Chicago Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Freddy Peralta pitched five sharp innings, Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and Milwaukee stopped a three-game slide.
Peralta (1-0) struck out eight and walked four. Kris Bryant doubled in the fourth for Chicago’s only hit of the game.
Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center. Omar Narvaez added a solo drive in the fourth.
Both benches emptied when Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger hit Willson Contreras with a pitch to lead off the Cubs’ half of the ninth. Contreras, who was beaned in the helmet on Monday, started yelling and walking toward the mound, but was steered to first base by teammates.
Diamondbacks at Rockies, late
Dodgers 5, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw struck out eight in seven smooth innings to send the Athletics to their worst start in more than a century.
Mookie Betts homered for the first time this season, a towering solo shot to left-center in the ninth. Max Muncy and Edwin Rios also went deep for the World Series champion Dodgers (5-1).
At 0-6, the A’s have matched the poorest start in franchise history. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics also began the season with six consecutive losses.
White Sox at Mariners, late
Padres 3, Giants 1
SAN DIEGO — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking two-run homer for San Diego, and Yu Darvish pitched six strong innings.
The Padres won a few hours after getting the news that star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to avoid surgery for now for a partially dislocated left shoulder. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list and the Padres didn’t set a timeline for his return.
Caratini’s first homer with San Diego was a two-run shot to right field off Matt Wisler (0-1) with one out in the seventh.
Keone Kela (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh for the win, and Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his third save.
