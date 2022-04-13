Cardinals 6, Royals 5
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner hit a three-run shot, helping the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals.
Nolan Arenado also went deep for St. Louis, which has won 20 of 27 interleague games against the in-state Royals since 2017.
Salvador Perez homered twice and Michael A. Taylor also connected for Kansas City, which has allowed 33 runs in losing its last three games. Daniel Lynch (0-1) allowed six runs in five innings.
The 42-year-old Pujols, who also singled twice in a 3-for-4 performance, signed with St. Louis on March 28 for his final season. The star slugger played for the Cardinals from 2001-11, helping them win two World Series.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0
NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks hit a two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the Yankees to the victory.
New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) into the right-center field seats in the second inning.
Nestor Cortes and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, quieting a Blue Jays offense that produced 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games. Clay Holmes (1-0) got the win.
Rays 9, Athletics 8 (10)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot hit a game-ending single during Tampa Bay’s two-run 10th inning.
Wander Franco started the Tampa Bay 10th with an RBI double off Lou Trivino (0-1). Josh Lowe was walked intentionally with two out, and Margot then lined his clutch hit down the left-field line.
Billy McKinney’s leadoff single off Ryan Thompson (1-0) in the 10th put Oakland ahead 8-7.
Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Brett Phillips homered for the Rays, who improved to 4-1.
Braves 16, Nationals 4
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna homered twice for Atlanta, and Ozzie Albies drove in three runs.
Coming off an 11-2 loss, the Braves began the game with a .201 team batting average before banging out 19 hits and going 9 for 19 with runners in scoring position.
Ozuna, Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson and Orlando Arcia each had two RBIs. Bryce Elder (1-0), a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Texas in 2020, won his major league debut.
Rockies 4, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games.
Bryant hit a go-ahead RBI double in the third inning that made it 2-1, and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Five games into a $182 million, seven-year contract, Bryant is batting .350 (7 of 20) with hits in every game. But the four-time All-Star hadn’t driven in a run until his double down the right-field line off Martin Perez (0-1) right after Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single.
Indians 10, Reds 5
CINCINNATI — José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times, and Cleveland spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener.
Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.
Cubs 2, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and the Cubs spoiled the Pirates’ home opener.
Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month.
Smyly (1-0) permitted three hits and walked none in his Cubs debut. The left-hander agreed to a one-year contract last month.
Mets 2, Phillies 0
PHILADELPHIA — Tylor Megill delivered his second straight scoreless start for the Mets, and Brandon Nimmo homered.
Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Mets, who recovered from blowing a four-run lead in the eighth inning against Philadelphia on Monday night to snap a two-game skid.
Megill (2-0), who got a spot in the rotation only when two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was sidelined by a shoulder problem in spring training, again looked like an ace for 5.1 innings.
White Sox 3, Mariners 2
CHICAGO — Luis Robert hit his first homer of the season, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the White Sox to their third consecutive victory.
Robert connected against Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut.
Seattle lost its third straight game after starting with two wins. The Mariners have scored 10 runs: only Baltimore (six) and Milwaukee (nine) began the night with fewer.
Brewers 5, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth, and Milwaukee held on for the win.
Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore.
McCutchen had three RBIs, and Willy Adames scored three runs for the Brewers. Hoby Milner (1-0) earned his first big league win, and Josh Hader got his second save.
Red Sox 5, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Rafael Devers had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Red Sox rally for the win.
Kiké Hernández doubled twice for Boston, which trailed 3-0 after five innings. Garrett Whitlock (1-0) pitched four hitless innings to win in his first appearance since the Red Sox announced his $18.75 million, four-year contract on Sunday.
Devers’ tiebreaking RBI single gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead in the eighth.
Astros 2, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Michael Brantley delivered a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, Jose Siri hit a homer and a key double, and the Houston Astros edged the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The game was tied at 1 in the ninth when the Astros pieced together a two-out rally against Mark Melancon (0-1) started by Siri’s hustle double into right-center. It looked as though it would only be a single but Siri never stopped, sprinting into second as Pavin Smith’s throw was late.
Giants 13, Padres 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game, and the Giants pounded the San Diego Padres.
The 31-year-old Nakken entered in the third when Antoan Richardson got ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken was greeted with a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park. She also received a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.
