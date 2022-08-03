Padres 13, Rockies 5, 1st game
Padres 3, Rockies 2, 2nd game
SAN DIEGO — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade.
It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar's career-high five hits.
Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and on his way to the dugout after he setting down the Rockies in order.
Grisham connected with one out on a full-count pitch from reliever Alex Colome (2-4). It was the first run for either team since the first inning, when both clubs scored twice.
Early in the day, the Padres obtained Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest trades in baseball history.
The deal was announced a few minutes before first pitch of the first game. The crowd of 23,828 at Petco Park applauded loudly when an image of Soto and Josh Bell, who also came over from the Nats, was shown on the video board early in the game.
Reds 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings and Cincinnati beat Miami to extend its winning streak to four games.
The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. He was lifted after Jesús Aguilar’s one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save.
Nationals 5, Mets 1
WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom dazzled in his first major league start in more than a year, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost New York against Washington.
Sidelined for the second half of last season by an elbow injury and shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom delivered a 99 mph fastball on his first meaningful pitch since July 7, 2021.
Mariners 8, Yankees 6
NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer, Andrés Muñoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and Seattle hung on for a victory over New York after blowing a four-run lead.
The switch-hitting Haggerty batted for left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic against left-hander Lucas Luetge (3-4) and broke a 6-6 tie by lifting a 1-0 cutter into the left-field seats.
Pirates 5, Brewers 3
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as Pittsburgh rallied past NL Central-leading Milwaukee, snapping a seven-game skid.
Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.
Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and Arizona beat Cleveland to stop a four-game losing streak.
Carson Kelly hit a solo homer, had three hits and scored two runs for Arizona, which never trailed in winning at Progressive Field for the first time since Aug. 13, 2014.
Zac Gallen (6-2) allowed three runs. six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. Ian Kennedy picked up his fifth save.
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Gausman allowed one hit and struck out 10 over eight innings and Toronto opened a nine-game trip with a win over Tampa Bay.
The Blue Jays have won 11 of 13 and increased their lead over Tampa Bay to four games for the top AL wild-card spot.
Gausman (8-8) threw 75 of 103 pitches for strikes. Jordan Romano worked the ninth to get his AL-best 25th save despite allowing Taylor Walls leadoff homer in the ninth.
Braves 13, Phillies 1
ATLANTA — Spencer Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and Atlanta beat Philadelphia for its fourth straight win.
The defending World Series champions moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Strider (6-3) allowed one run and three hits. He won consecutive starts against Phillies after beating them 6-3 last Tuesday at Philadelphia.
Tigers 5, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Riley Greene had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit snapped a three-game skid and spoiled Minnesota’s big trade deadline day.
Minnesota made big moves to bolster its hopes for a division title by acquiring starter Tyler Mahle and right-handed relievers Jorge López and Michael Fulmer before the deadline. Fulmer made the short walk from one clubhouse to the other after the trade from Detroit was announced.
Cardinals 6, Cubs 0
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and St. Louis beat Chicago.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Dylan Carlson hit a two-run shot and made a nice catch in center field. Nolan Arenado also went deep.
Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits and struck out four without a walk.
Orioles 8, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help Baltimore beat Texas.
Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season.
Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle.
Red Sox 2, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Rafael Devers homered with two RBIs in his return from the injured list to lead Boston over Houston, hours after they acquired veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer in a trade with San Diego.
Devers didn’t show any signs of rust in his return after sitting out since July 23 with inflammation in his right hamstring. He hit an RBI double in the fourth inning before hitting a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help Boston to its third straight victory.
White Sox 9, Royals 2
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez had three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and Chicago pounded Kansas City.
The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship.
