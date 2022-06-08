Guardians 6, Rangers 3, 1st game
Rangers 6, Guardians 3, 2nd game
CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill stayed unbeaten at home, Owen Miller drove in two runs and the Cleveland beat Texas in the first game of a doubleheader.
Quantrill (3-3) delivered his fourth straight quality start, allowing three runs in seven innings.
Marcus Semien homered twice and tied a Texas franchise record for hits in a doubleheader as the Rangers hit four homers and split a doubleheader with Cleveland.
Semien homered three times in the two games and finished 7-for-8, raising his average from .196 to .221. His seven hits matched the team mark for a twinbill shared by Marlon Byrd (2009) and Fred Valentine (1968).
Diamondbacks 14, Reds 8
CINCINNATI — Graham Ashcraft pitched six shutout innings to extend his impressive debut run, Joey Votto led an early homer barrage and Cincinnati beat slumping Arizona.
Votto hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Brandon Drury and Matt Reynolds added two-run drives within the first three innings for a 9-0 lead. The advantage stayed there until the game was delayed 63 minutes by rain after seven innings.
Marlins 12, Nationals 2
MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam, and had a career-high six RBIs as Miami beat Washington.
Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler also went deep while Avisaíl García had three hits for the Marlins.
Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera allowed one run in six innings. In his second start since being promoted from Triple-A last week, Cabrera (2-0) limited Washington to two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter.
Orioles 9, Cubs 3
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried Baltimore past Chicago.
Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.
Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) allowed one run in 1.1 innings for the win.
Rays 4, Cardinals 2 (10 innings)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Walls hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.
Walls sent a 2-2 pitch from Drew VerHagen (3-1) into the right field seats.
St. Louis loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th against Colin Poche (2-0) but scored just once for a 2-1 lead on Lars Nootbaar’s sacrifice fly.
Braves 3, Athletics 2
ATLANTA — Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat the reeling Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Kyle Wright (6-3) recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two runs in eight innings — the longest start of his career. The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games.
Yankees 10, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to crack open a close game as New York beat Minnesota for its seventh straight win.
Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton got the visitors going with first-inning homers, the 23rd time they’ve gone deep in the same game in five seasons together.
Phillies 3, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered off Josh Hader in the ninth inning and Philadelphia rallied past Milwaukee for its fifth straight win.
Milwaukee led 2-1 in the ninth and handed the game to its All-Star closer, who hadn’t blown a save — or surrendered a run — in 19 previous appearances this year. Bohm belted a leadoff homer off Hader (0-1), whose streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances dating to last season was snapped.
Tigers 5, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Tarik Skubal pitched seven steady innings to win his fourth straight decision and Harold Castro hit a two-run single to lead the Detroit Tigers to a rain-delayed 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
After the start was pushed back more than two hours, Skubal (5-2) gave up three runs and six hits while striking out nine and walking one.
Astros 4, Mariners 1
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander struck out a season-high 12 in seven sparkling innings, Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Houston beat Seattle.
There was no trouble between the teams one night after beanballs led to a bench-clearing scuffle. Houston bench coach Joe Espada filled in for manager Dusty Baker, who served a one-game suspension after he and reliever Héctor Neris were ejected from Monday’s game.
Blue Jays 7, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and Toronto beat Kansas City.
Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won consecutive games by shutout for the first time since last July.
Padres 7, Mets 0
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish held New York hitless until the sixth inning and Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff home run for San Diego in a matchup between two of the NL’s best teams.
Darvish (5-3) allowed only two hits in seven innings while striking out six and walking none on 100 pitches. He hit three of the Mets’ first five batters with pitches, including Brandon Nimmo to open the game.
Rockies 5, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Connor Joe homered leading off the game, pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon connected for a three-run shot and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3. Germán Márquez shook off a shaky start and struck out seven in six innings for his first road win this season. Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk each had two hits to help the Rockies end a four-game losing streak.
Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer for the Giants. San Francisco has lost four of six.
Joe homered on the fifth pitch from Carlos Rodón but had to wait to circle the bases. Umpires initially ruled Joe’s hit a double and had him stop at second base before replay overturned the call. That extended Joe’s on-base streak to 33 games, the second-longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Rockies player since DJ LeMahieu’s 38-game run in 2016.
