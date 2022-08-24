Cubs 2, Cardinals 0, Game 1
Cardinals 13, Cubs 3, Game 2
CHICAGO — Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill homered in a five-run fourth inning, Corey Dickerson had four hits and St. Louis split a doubleheader with Chicago.
The Cubs blanked the Cardinals 2-0 in the opener, ending St. Louis’ season-best eight-game winning streak.
In the opener, Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut. Relievers Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb, Erich Uelmen and Brandon Hughes allowed one hit over the final five innings. Hughes picked up his third save.
Braves 6, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Max Fried allowed three hits in eight innings as Atlanta beat Pittsburgh.
Fried (12-4) struck out seven and walked one, retiring 20 of the final 23 batters he faced, and allowed one run.
The Braves have won 13 of 15, while the Pirates have dropped 10 of 12.
Travis d’Arnaud homered off JT Brubaker (3-11) for the first of five Atlanta runs in the fifth.
Orioles 5, White Sox 3
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning and Baltimore held off Chicago.
Cease (12-6) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings, his second straight start allowing at least three earned runs after he went 14 in a row yielding no more than one.
Phillies 7, Reds 6
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Maton’s pinch-hit single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave Philadelphia the win over Cincinnati.
Matt Vierling homered and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the wild card-contending Phillies.
Maton lined a 2-2 pitch from Alexis Diaz (4-2) to right field to score Bryson Stott.
Yankees 4, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the New York Yankees past the Mets 4-2 Tuesday night for a two-game sweep in a Subway Series both teams hope was a World Series prelude.
Rookie Clarke Schmidt (5-2) worked three innings of scoreless relief, departing in the ninth after loading the bases with two outs. Wandy Peralta relieved and retired Francisco Lindor on a flyout for his second save.
Giants 3, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Carlos Rodón worked seven strong innings and San Francisco beat Detroit.
Evan Longoria homered for the Giants.
Rodón allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter.
Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run third inning as Toronto rolled past his former team.
Ross Stripling (6-3) yielded one run off six hits and struck out six over six innings.
Diamondbacks 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christian Walker had three hits, including a run-scoring double, and Arizona beat Kansas City.
Walker’s two-out double highlighted a three-run eighth against Josh Staumont (3-3) to extend the Diamondbacks’ lead to 5-1.
Astros 4, Twins 2
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings in his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Tuesday night in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston.
Verlander (16-3) allowed just one runner to reach base — Nick Gordon struck out in the second inning on a wild pitch to get aboard. The Astros ace fanned 10 and lowered his MLB-best ERA to 1.87 in his spectacular return after missing almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery.
Ryne Stanek relieved to begin the seventh and Correa led off with Minnesota’s first hit.
The Twins scored twice in the ninth and had the bases loaded before Bryan Abreu struck out Jake Cave to secure his second save.
Rockies 7, Rangers 6
DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as Colorado overcame two three-run deficits to beat Texas.
Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3).
Marlins 5, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Brian Anderson homered, Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings and Miami withstood Oakland’s ninth-inning rally.
López (8-8) struck out five, allowing four hits and two walks.
Tanner Scott came on with two outs and a runner on third in the ninth after the A’s had scored three times and retired Sheldon Neuse for his 19th save in 24 opportunities.
Guardians 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th.
Marlins 4, Nationals 2
SEATTLE — Robbie Ray took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suárez both hit two-run homers and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday night.
Ray (10-8), last year’s AL Cy Young winner with Toronto, had issued just a pair of walks through six before surrendering a leadoff home run by rookie Joey Meneses in the seventh.
