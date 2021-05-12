Giants 4, Rangers 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb set a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Texas 4-2 Tuesday, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season.
Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have lost a team-record nine straight interleague games overall — their next try to end the drought will be June 1 at Colorado.
Indians 3, Cubs 2
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
Bieber (4-2) struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts, a major league mark he builds on every time out. The right-hander’s streak was in jeopardy, but he got Nick Martini for strikeout No. 8 in the seventh.
Pirates 7, Reds 2
PITTSBURGH — Troy Stokes Jr. drove in runs with each of his first two major league hits, JT Brubaker pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates finally beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-2 on Tuesday night.
Two days after making his debut, Stokes hit an RBI single in the fourth inning. The right fielder also doubled in a run in the eighth.
Yankees 3, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings, Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night.
About two hours before the start, it was announced that Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.
Athletics 3, Red Sox 2
BOSTON Chris Bassitt struck out a season-high 10 over seven effective innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of American League division leaders.
Blue Jays 5, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Vladimir Guerrero homered and drove in three runs and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of Atlanta’s indecisive fielding in the eighth inning, rallying past the Braves 5-3 Tuesday night.
Phillies 6, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper treated heckling fans to a long home run, Andrew Knapp delivered a key pinch-hit in place of injured catcher J.T. Realmuto and Philadelphia beat Washington.
Realmuto was hit in the left knee by Josh Bell’s foul ball in the seventh inning.
Trea Turner homered for Washington, which has dropped six of seven.
Mets 3, Orioles 2
NEW YORK — Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder’s choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping banged-up New York rally to beat Baltimore.
The Mets have won six straight.
Baltimore led 2-1 entering the ninth after John Means outdueled Marcus Stroman in his first start since throwing a no-hitter last week.
Tigers 8, Royals 7
DETROIT — Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Detroit, after squandering a seven-run lead late, recovered to beat skidding Kansas City.
Grossman had five RBIs for the first time in his career, sending the Royals to their ninth straight loss. He ripped a two-out single off Scott Barlow (1-1) in the ninth to score Niko Goodrum.
The major league-worst Tigers led 7-0 with two outs in the eighth. But then Jorge Soler homered and drove in six runs over the final two innings as Kansas City rallied to spoil a great start by Matthew Boyd.
Cardinals 6, Brewers 1 (11)
MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered off Brad Boxberger in the 11th inning and St. Louis beat Milwaukee for its fourth straight victory.
Goldschmidt broke a 1-all tie when he sent the first pitch he saw from Boxberger (0-1) well over the wall in left-center field for a two-run blast. O'Neill followed later with a three-run shot.
St. Louis has won 10 of its last 12 and is tied with San Francisco for the best record in the majors.
Astros 5, Angels 1
HOUSTON — Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 in an impressive duel with Lance McCullers Jr., and Houston broke loose against the Los Angeles bullpen.
Ohtani allowed one run and four hits with one walk in seven innings, his longest start of the season. The two-way star then moved to play right field, and Yuli Gurriel homered during Houston’s four-run eighth.
White Sox 9, Twins 3
CHICAGO — José Abreu hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning and Chicago beat Minnesota for its fourth straight win.
Abreu went deep to left center on the first pitch he saw from Jorge Alcala (0-1) for his seventh homer.
Yasmani Grandal lofted a three-run homer in the second for first-place Chicago.
Padres 8, Rockies 1
DENVER — Manny Machado homered and tripled to drive in five runs, helping to make up for the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. and two other teammates as San Diego beat Colorado.
The Padres were without Tatis, their star shortstop, after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list. Utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo also were placed on the IL as part of baseball’s contact tracing health and safety protocols.
The Padres also weathered the early departure of Wil Myers, who crashed into the right field wall in the first inning while catching Garrett Hampson’s deep fly ball.
Diamondbacks 11, Marlins 3
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner threw seven shutout innings, Asdrúbal Cabrera had four hits including a three-run homer, and Arizona beat Miami.
Bumgarner (4-2) gave up just four hits that all came in different innings. He added a sacrifice fly at the plate for his first RBI of the season.
Dodgers 6, Mariners 4
LOS ANGELES — Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season landed in the right-field bleachers for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand with just their sixth win in 21 games.
Corey Seager had a two-run single in the seventh for the Dodgers, and Max Muncy hit an early homer as they fell behind 4-1.
But Lux, who has struggled to keep his batting average above .200 in an injury-plagued start to his season, delivered the game-changing hit that the Dodgers have lacked lately off Rafael Montero (3-2). The Seattle closer had escaped a tough jam in the seventh.
Mitch Haniger hit two solo homers and Kyle Seager added a two-run shot for the Mariners, who have lost three straight on their five-game road trip.
Garrett Cleavinger (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth for the 27-year-old reliever's first major league victory. Kenley Jansen worked a flawless ninth for his sixth save.
