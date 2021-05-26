Cubs 4, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates.
Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multihomer game of Pederson’s career, and he doubled his season homer total to four.
Phillies 2, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins.
The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm.
Reds 2, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Eugenio Suarez homered off Washington ace Max Scherzer in his first career start as a leadoff hitter, Tyler Mahle allowed three hits in 5.1 scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Nationals.
Kyle Farmer also homered off Scherzer to go with Suarez’s 10th of the season.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Steven Matz returned to New York with his finest outing in two years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees.
Corey Kluber, making his first start after pitching a no-hitter for the Yankees, had his outing cut short by shoulder tightness. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner will have a MRI.
Braves 3, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox, and Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble to lead the Atlanta Braves to a win over Boston.
Indians 4, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland Indians’ victory.
Civale (7-1) improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.
Royals 2, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays’ 11-game winning streak came to an end when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a victory.
Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays. Tampa Bay’s winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.
Mets 3, Rockies 1
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send depleted New York past Colorado.
Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon’s solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball. The two-time Cy Young Award winner walked none and was removed after 63 pitches.
Nido connected for a two-run shot off Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3) in the sixth after Dominic Smith singled. The Mets (22-20) remained atop the NL East despite a major league-most 16 players on the injured list.
Twins 7, Orioles 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Rob Refsnyder homered and doubled twice, Jorge Polanco also homered and Minnesota gave Baltimore its eighth straight loss.
Mitch Garver and Alex Kirilloff each doubled twice as the Twins cranked out eight extra-base hits to win their third in a row.
José Berríos (5-2) allowed one earned run on seven hits, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Taylor Rogers got four outs for his third save.
Padres 7, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and San Diego got to Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases.
San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33. Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before walking anyone, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.
L.A. Dodgers 9, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning in his first game against Houston since the 2017 World Series, and Justin Turner hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles.
Kershaw (7-3) allowed a run and four hits in 7 2/3 innings and Chris Taylor drove in two runs as the Dodgers got their eighth straight victory.
Astros fans made up the bulk of the 34,443 crowd in the first full-capacity game in Houston since the pandemic, but Dodger blue also dotted the stands in the rematch of the 2017 World Series. Houston won that title over Los Angeles, a championship later tainted when it was revealed the Astros illicitly stole signs that season.
White Sox 8, Cardinals 3
CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito beat Jack Flaherty in a major league matchup of former high school teammates, leading Chicago over sloppy St. Louis.
The Harvard-Westlake High reunion also had a little history behind the plate, with Joe West working a record 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem.
Giolito (4-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his second straight win, easily getting the better of a shaky Flaherty hurt by another poor defensive performance by the Cardinals.
Angels 11, Rangers 5
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney (2-3) got his first win in eight weeks and Los Angeles beat Texas.
Ohtani scorched a cutter by Brett de Geus down the right-field line for a three-run shot to give the Angels a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning. The ball had a 117 mph exit velocity off Ohtani’s bat — the hardest-hit homer by an Angels player since MLB Statcast started in 2015.
Ohtani is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in home runs. Justin Upton and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels.
Giants 8, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX — Evan Longoria had three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five innings, and San Francisco broke a three-game losing streak.
Longoria hit his sixth homer of the season in the third inning for a 6-0 lead off Corbin Martin (0-2) and doubled in a run in the seventh. He also walked and scored twice.
Gausman (5-0) gave up five hits and two walks and allowed only one runner past second base while lowering his ERA to 1.53. He has given up one or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts this season, including his last seven.
Mariners 4, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — J.P. Crawford had three hits and Seattle center fielder Kyle Lewis made a magnificent catch to save two possible runs.
Paul Sewald (2-0) pitched two innings of relief for the win. Anthony Misiewicz recorded two key outs in the eighth before Rafael Montero finished for his sixth save after putting runners on the corners.
Lewis robbed Ramón Laureano of a likely extra-base hit with two on in the fifth, ranging deep into left-center field for a running grab just in front of the wall.
